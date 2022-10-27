Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Group 2 first round Recaps for Oct. 26

Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela each scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded West Deptford over 13th-seeded Lower Cape May 7-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 Tournament in West Deptford.

West Deptford (12-7) will face either fifth-seeded Cedar Creek or 12th-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Lexy Yeager added a goal and two assists for the Eagles, while Rachel Barford and Maddie Eastlack also contributed goals.

Kaia Ray had 13 saves on the afternoon for Lower Cape May (8-7).

Seneca 1, Cinnaminson 0

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in Tabernacle.

Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Maddy Schwartz Assisted Miller’s goal, while Julia Rath tallied six saves for the Golden Eagles.

Cinnaminson dropped to 8-8 on the year.

Delran 8, Collingswood 4

Mya Jackson scored four goals and added two assists to lead seventh-seeded Delran past 10th-seeded Collingswood by a score of 8-4 in Delran.

Delran (12-4-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead at halftime before the two teams combined for seven goals in the second half.

Mya Pierce-Rufus and Anna Corsanico added two goals each for the Bears, who will play second-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Avery Sullenberger (two goals), Gabby Verdone (one goal), and Lynnea Martinsen (one goal) all scored for Collingswood (7-12).

Haddon Heights 2, Manchester Township 0

Moira Schroeder and Kylee Ferranto both scored for eighth-seeded Haddon Heights, which defeated ninth-seeded Manchester Township, 2-0, in Haddon Heights.

Schroeder opened the scoring in the first half, while Ferranto extended the lead for the Garnets (7-10) in the second half.

Gab DiOria saved all seven shots she faced for the Garnets, while Kaia Buckley made 18 saves on 20 shots for Manchester Township (8-10-1).

Haddon Heights will face off with top-seeded Sterling on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Middle Township 8, Lindenwold 0

Sophia Sgrignioli led with two goals and six different players scored as third-seeded Middle Township defeated 14th-seeded Lindenwold 8-0, in Middle Township.

McKenna Gregory, Anna Delaney, Eva DiMitrov, Gab Braun, Ciara DiMauro and Carmen O’Hara all contributed a goal each for Middle Township (12-3), which scored all its goals on 10 total shots.

Middle Township will play sixth-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Lindenwold dropped to 4-12 on the year.

Cedar Creek vs. Barnegat

The first round Matchup between fifth-seeded Cedar Creek and 12th-seeded Barnegat was postponed due to weather and was rescheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3 pm

