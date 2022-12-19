GIRLS SOCCER: Several stars earn 2022 All-State Selections | Sports
Recently the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls’ Sports announced its annual lists for All-State Girls Soccer Selections and, once again, a number of local Athletes have made the cut to be honored as some of the best in the state.
In all, three local players picked up First-Team honors for the 2022 season, led by Byron-Bergen super freshman Mia Gray, as well as Bath-Haverling junior Ella Yartym and Keshequa sophomore Ava Thayer.
