Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8

Well. 8 Watchung Hills 5, No. 4 Hunterdon Central 2

Well. 2 Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0

Thursday, Sep. 8

BCSL

Delran 4, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score

Palmyra 8, Florence 1 – Box Score

Burlington City 1, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score

Holy Cross Prep 7, Bordentown 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Lakeland 5, Passaic 1 – Box Score

Ramsey 3, Demarest 0 – Box Score

Paramus 3, Holy Angels 2 – Box Score

River Dell 1, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 5, Hackensack 0 – Box Score

Bergen Tech 7, Dwight-Morrow 1 – Box Score

Northern Highlands 2, Wayne Valley 1 – Box Score

North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score

Ridgewood 4, Wayne Hills 3 – Box Score

Passaic Tech 9, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score

Pascack Hills 6, Cliffside Park 0 – Box Score

Westwood 5, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score

DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 7, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score

Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score

Ramapo 2, Immaculate Heart 1 – Box Score

Tenafly 6, Teaneck 1 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1 – Box Score

Ocean City 8, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score

Middle Township 6, Hammonton 1 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 1, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 3, Mainland 1 – Box Score

Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score

Millville 2, Vineland 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Audubon 5, Woodbury 1 – Box Score

Gloucester 6, Lindenwold 0 – Box Score

Haddonfield 2, Haddon Township 0 – Box Score

West Deptford 6, Collingswood 1 – Box Score

Sterling 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score

CVC

Allentown 1, Notre Dame 0 – Box Score

Lawrence 3, Ewing 2 – Box Score

Hightstown 6, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0 – Box Score

Steinert 4, Robbinsville 1 – Box Score

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 5, Nottingham 3 – Box Score

Princeton 7, Trenton 0 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 5, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score

GMC

Metuchen 9, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score

South Brunswick 5, JP Stevens 1 – Box Score

North Plainfield 3, Colonia 1 – Box Score

South Plainfield 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score

Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score

East Brunswick 1, Monroe 0 – Box Score

Edison 0, Piscataway 0 – Box Score

Old Bridge 10, North Brunswick 0 – Box Score

Woodbridge 4, Sayreville 1 – Box Score

South River 6, Dunellen 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score

North Bergen 10, Memorial 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Hanover Park 2, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score

Kittatinny 6, Vernon 0 – Box Score

Morristown 6, Morris Hills 0 – Box Score

Mendham 3, Sparta 0 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 3, Randolph 1 – Box Score

Wallkill Valley 2, Dover 0 – Box Score

Morris Tech 3, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score

Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score

Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score

Pequannock 2, Jefferson 0 – Box Score

Mount Olive 2, Montville 1 – Box Score

West Morris 1, Chatham 1 – Box Score

DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Rutherford 5, Elmwood Park 1 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 0, Glen Rock 0 – Box Score

Cresskill 7, Manchester Regional 0 – Box Score

Becton 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score

Hawthorne Christian 1, Garfield 0 – Box Score

Waldwick 4, Hasbrouck Heights 0 – Box Score

Butler 2, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score

Park Ridge 1, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score

North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score

Pompton Lakes 4, Emerson Boro 1 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Rancocas Valley 3, Seneca 2 – Box Score

Moorestown 5, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score

Camden Catholic 2, Lenape 2 – Box Score

Bishop Eustace 8, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score

Shawnee 1, Paul VI 0 – Box Score

Cherokee 3, Cherry Hill West 2 – Box Score

SEC

West Orange 3, Montclair 3 – Box Score

West Essex 2, Verona 1 – Box Score

Caldwell 1, Newark East Side 0 – Box Score

Millburn 4, Columbia 0 – Box Score

Livingston 2, Glen Ridge 1 – Box Score

Irvington 6, Newark Tech 1 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 2, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score

Mount St. Dominic 6, Belleville 1 – Box Score

Newark Academy 1, Nutley 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0 – Box Score

Manalapan 5, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score

Howell 2, Middletown North 0 – Box Score

Red Bank Catholic 4, Raritan 0 – Box Score

Holmdel 4, Monmouth 1 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Township 0 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 1, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score

Jackson Liberty 6, Pinelands 1 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Boro 2, Lacey 0 – Box Score

St. Rose 5, Ranney 0 – Box Score

Brick Memorial 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score

Toms River North 5, Southern 1 – Box Score

Red Bank Regional 5, Matawan 2 – Box Score

Ocean Township 7, Neptune 0 – Box Score

Rumson-Fair Haven 1, Shore 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Watchung Hills 5, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score

North Hunterdon 9, Phillipsburg 2 – Box Score

Warren Hills 2, Mount St. Mary 0 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 9, Franklin 1 – Box Score

Belvidere 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score

Manville 1, South Hunterdon 0 – Box Score

Ridge 1, Immaculata 0 – Box Score

Pingry 3, Bridgewater-Raritan 2 – Box Score

Somerville 6, Gill St. Bernard’s 0 – Box Score

Voorhees 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score

Deptford 3, Pitman 0 – Box Score

UCC

Oak Knoll 4, Johnson 0 – Box Score

Kent Place 2, Union 1 – Box Score

Westfield 3, Cranford 2 – Box Score

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Govt. Livingston 0 – Box Score

Dayton 2, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score

Brearley 5, Linden 0 – Box Score

Summit 2, New Providence 2 – Box Score

Plainfield 6, Hillside 0 – Box Score

Elizabeth 7, Rahway 1 – Box Score

Independent

Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score

Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score

Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button