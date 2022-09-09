Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8
Well. 8 Watchung Hills 5, No. 4 Hunterdon Central 2
Well. 2 Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0
Thursday, Sep. 8
BCSL
Delran 4, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score
Palmyra 8, Florence 1 – Box Score
Burlington City 1, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score
Holy Cross Prep 7, Bordentown 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Lakeland 5, Passaic 1 – Box Score
Ramsey 3, Demarest 0 – Box Score
Paramus 3, Holy Angels 2 – Box Score
River Dell 1, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 5, Hackensack 0 – Box Score
Bergen Tech 7, Dwight-Morrow 1 – Box Score
Northern Highlands 2, Wayne Valley 1 – Box Score
North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score
Ridgewood 4, Wayne Hills 3 – Box Score
Passaic Tech 9, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score
Pascack Hills 6, Cliffside Park 0 – Box Score
Westwood 5, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score
DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 7, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score
Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score
Ramapo 2, Immaculate Heart 1 – Box Score
Tenafly 6, Teaneck 1 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1 – Box Score
Ocean City 8, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score
Middle Township 6, Hammonton 1 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 1, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 3, Mainland 1 – Box Score
Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score
Millville 2, Vineland 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Audubon 5, Woodbury 1 – Box Score
Gloucester 6, Lindenwold 0 – Box Score
Haddonfield 2, Haddon Township 0 – Box Score
West Deptford 6, Collingswood 1 – Box Score
Sterling 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score
CVC
Allentown 1, Notre Dame 0 – Box Score
Lawrence 3, Ewing 2 – Box Score
Hightstown 6, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0 – Box Score
Steinert 4, Robbinsville 1 – Box Score
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 5, Nottingham 3 – Box Score
Princeton 7, Trenton 0 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 5, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score
GMC
Metuchen 9, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score
South Brunswick 5, JP Stevens 1 – Box Score
North Plainfield 3, Colonia 1 – Box Score
South Plainfield 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score
Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score
East Brunswick 1, Monroe 0 – Box Score
Edison 0, Piscataway 0 – Box Score
Old Bridge 10, North Brunswick 0 – Box Score
Woodbridge 4, Sayreville 1 – Box Score
South River 6, Dunellen 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score
North Bergen 10, Memorial 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Hanover Park 2, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score
Kittatinny 6, Vernon 0 – Box Score
Morristown 6, Morris Hills 0 – Box Score
Mendham 3, Sparta 0 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 3, Randolph 1 – Box Score
Wallkill Valley 2, Dover 0 – Box Score
Morris Tech 3, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score
Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score
Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score
Pequannock 2, Jefferson 0 – Box Score
Mount Olive 2, Montville 1 – Box Score
West Morris 1, Chatham 1 – Box Score
DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Rutherford 5, Elmwood Park 1 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 0, Glen Rock 0 – Box Score
Cresskill 7, Manchester Regional 0 – Box Score
Becton 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score
Hawthorne Christian 1, Garfield 0 – Box Score
Waldwick 4, Hasbrouck Heights 0 – Box Score
Butler 2, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score
Park Ridge 1, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score
North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score
Pompton Lakes 4, Emerson Boro 1 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Rancocas Valley 3, Seneca 2 – Box Score
Moorestown 5, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score
Camden Catholic 2, Lenape 2 – Box Score
Bishop Eustace 8, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score
Shawnee 1, Paul VI 0 – Box Score
Cherokee 3, Cherry Hill West 2 – Box Score
SEC
West Orange 3, Montclair 3 – Box Score
West Essex 2, Verona 1 – Box Score
Caldwell 1, Newark East Side 0 – Box Score
Millburn 4, Columbia 0 – Box Score
Livingston 2, Glen Ridge 1 – Box Score
Irvington 6, Newark Tech 1 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 2, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score
Mount St. Dominic 6, Belleville 1 – Box Score
Newark Academy 1, Nutley 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0 – Box Score
Manalapan 5, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score
Howell 2, Middletown North 0 – Box Score
Red Bank Catholic 4, Raritan 0 – Box Score
Holmdel 4, Monmouth 1 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Township 0 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 1, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score
Jackson Liberty 6, Pinelands 1 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Boro 2, Lacey 0 – Box Score
St. Rose 5, Ranney 0 – Box Score
Brick Memorial 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score
Toms River North 5, Southern 1 – Box Score
Red Bank Regional 5, Matawan 2 – Box Score
Ocean Township 7, Neptune 0 – Box Score
Rumson-Fair Haven 1, Shore 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Watchung Hills 5, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score
North Hunterdon 9, Phillipsburg 2 – Box Score
Warren Hills 2, Mount St. Mary 0 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 9, Franklin 1 – Box Score
Belvidere 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score
Manville 1, South Hunterdon 0 – Box Score
Ridge 1, Immaculata 0 – Box Score
Pingry 3, Bridgewater-Raritan 2 – Box Score
Somerville 6, Gill St. Bernard’s 0 – Box Score
Voorhees 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score
Deptford 3, Pitman 0 – Box Score
UCC
Oak Knoll 4, Johnson 0 – Box Score
Kent Place 2, Union 1 – Box Score
Westfield 3, Cranford 2 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Govt. Livingston 0 – Box Score
Dayton 2, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score
Brearley 5, Linden 0 – Box Score
Summit 2, New Providence 2 – Box Score
Plainfield 6, Hillside 0 – Box Score
Elizabeth 7, Rahway 1 – Box Score
Independent
Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score
Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score
Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.