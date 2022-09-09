Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Sept. 8

Well. 8 Watchung Hills 5, No. 4 Hunterdon Central 2

Well. 2 Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0

Thursday, Sep. 8 BCSL Delran 4, Northern Burlington 2 – Box Score Palmyra 8, Florence 1 – Box Score Burlington City 1, STEMCivics 0 – Box Score Holy Cross Prep 7, Bordentown 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Lakeland 5, Passaic 1 – Box Score Ramsey 3, Demarest 0 – Box Score Paramus 3, Holy Angels 2 – Box Score River Dell 1, Pascack Valley 0 – Box Score Fair Lawn 5, Hackensack 0 – Box Score Bergen Tech 7, Dwight-Morrow 1 – Box Score Northern Highlands 2, Wayne Valley 1 – Box Score North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score Ridgewood 4, Wayne Hills 3 – Box Score Passaic Tech 9, Passaic Valley 0 – Box Score Pascack Hills 6, Cliffside Park 0 – Box Score Westwood 5, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 7, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score Ramapo 2, Immaculate Heart 1 – Box Score Tenafly 6, Teaneck 1 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1 – Box Score Ocean City 8, Atlantic Tech 0 – Box Score Middle Township 6, Hammonton 1 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 1, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score Egg Harbor 3, Mainland 1 – Box Score Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score Millville 2, Vineland 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Audubon 5, Woodbury 1 – Box Score Gloucester 6, Lindenwold 0 – Box Score Haddonfield 2, Haddon Township 0 – Box Score West Deptford 6, Collingswood 1 – Box Score Sterling 3, Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score CVC Allentown 1, Notre Dame 0 – Box Score Lawrence 3, Ewing 2 – Box Score Hightstown 6, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0 – Box Score Steinert 4, Robbinsville 1 – Box Score West Windsor-Plainsboro North 5, Nottingham 3 – Box Score Princeton 7, Trenton 0 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 5, Hamilton West 0 – Box Score GMC Metuchen 9, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score South Brunswick 5, JP Stevens 1 – Box Score North Plainfield 3, Colonia 1 – Box Score South Plainfield 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score East Brunswick 1, Monroe 0 – Box Score Edison 0, Piscataway 0 – Box Score Old Bridge 10, North Brunswick 0 – Box Score Woodbridge 4, Sayreville 1 – Box Score South River 6, Dunellen 0 – Box Score HCIAL Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score North Bergen 10, Memorial 0 – Box Score NJAC Hanover Park 2, Mountain Lakes 0 – Box Score Kittatinny 6, Vernon 0 – Box Score Morristown 6, Morris Hills 0 – Box Score Mendham 3, Sparta 0 – Box Score Morris Knolls 3, Randolph 1 – Box Score Wallkill Valley 2, Dover 0 – Box Score Morris Tech 3, Hopatcong 0 – Box Score Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score Madison 3, Bayonne 1 – Box Score Pequannock 2, Jefferson 0 – Box Score Mount Olive 2, Montville 1 – Box Score West Morris 1, Chatham 1 – Box Score DePaul 3, Morris Catholic 0 – Box Score NJIC Rutherford 5, Elmwood Park 1 – Box Score Lyndhurst 0, Glen Rock 0 – Box Score Cresskill 7, Manchester Regional 0 – Box Score Becton 3, Leonia 2 – Box Score Hawthorne Christian 1, Garfield 0 – Box Score Waldwick 4, Hasbrouck Heights 0 – Box Score Butler 2, Wood-Ridge 0 – Box Score Park Ridge 1, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score North Arlington 4, West Milford 3 – Box Score Pompton Lakes 4, Emerson Boro 1 – Box Score OLYMPIC Rancocas Valley 3, Seneca 2 – Box Score Moorestown 5, Cherry Hill East 1 – Box Score Camden Catholic 2, Lenape 2 – Box Score Bishop Eustace 8, Camden Tech 0 – Box Score Shawnee 1, Paul VI 0 – Box Score Cherokee 3, Cherry Hill West 2 – Box Score SEC West Orange 3, Montclair 3 – Box Score West Essex 2, Verona 1 – Box Score Caldwell 1, Newark East Side 0 – Box Score Millburn 4, Columbia 0 – Box Score Livingston 2, Glen Ridge 1 – Box Score Irvington 6, Newark Tech 1 – Box Score Cedar Grove 2, Bloomfield 0 – Box Score Mount St. Dominic 6, Belleville 1 – Box Score Newark Academy 1, Nutley 0 – Box Score SHORE Freehold Township 1, Middletown South 0 – Box Score Manalapan 5, Freehold Borough 1 – Box Score Howell 2, Middletown North 0 – Box Score Red Bank Catholic 4, Raritan 0 – Box Score Holmdel 4, Monmouth 1 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 3, Brick Township 0 – Box Score St. John Vianney 1, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score Jackson Liberty 6, Pinelands 1 – Box Score Point Pleasant Boro 2, Lacey 0 – Box Score St. Rose 5, Ranney 0 – Box Score Brick Memorial 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score Toms River North 5, Southern 1 – Box Score Red Bank Regional 5, Matawan 2 – Box Score Ocean Township 7, Neptune 0 – Box Score Rumson-Fair Haven 1, Shore 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Watchung Hills 5, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score North Hunterdon 9, Phillipsburg 2 – Box Score Warren Hills 2, Mount St. Mary 0 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 9, Franklin 1 – Box Score Belvidere 2, Bound Brook 1 – Box Score Manville 1, South Hunterdon 0 – Box Score Ridge 1, Immaculata 0 – Box Score Pingry 3, Bridgewater-Raritan 2 – Box Score Somerville 6, Gill St. Bernard’s 0 – Box Score Voorhees 2, Montgomery 1 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Timber Creek 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 – Box Score Deptford 3, Pitman 0 – Box Score UCC Oak Knoll 4, Johnson 0 – Box Score Kent Place 2, Union 1 – Box Score Westfield 3, Cranford 2 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1, Govt. Livingston 0 – Box Score Dayton 2, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score Brearley 5, Linden 0 – Box Score Summit 2, New Providence 2 – Box Score Plainfield 6, Hillside 0 – Box Score Elizabeth 7, Rahway 1 – Box Score Independent Somerset Tech 9, College Achieve Central Charter 0 – Box Score Blair 3, Newton 0 – Box Score Kearny 5, Clifton 0 – Box Score

