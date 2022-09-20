Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19

Well. 19 Ocean City 0, Mainland 0

Monday, Sep. 19 BCSL Bordentown 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score Palmyra 5, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score Riverside 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score Maple Shade 7, Florence 1 – Box Score Delran 3, Cinnaminson 2 – Box Score New Egypt 2, Doane Academy 0 – Box Score Moorestown Friends 3, Burlington Township 0 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 3, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score BIG NORTH Pascack Hills 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score Dwight-Morrow 5, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score Morris Knolls 7, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 3, St. Dominic 2 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Middle Township 2, Absegami 1 – Box Score Vineland 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score Our Lady of Mercy 8, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score Millville 4, Egg Harbor 1 – Box Score Lower Cape May 6, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score Mainland 0, Ocean City 0 – Box Score Cedar Creek 3, Holy Spirit 0 – Box Score Wildwood Catholic 2, Buena 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Haddon Township 8, Salem 0 – Box Score Deptford 4, Woodbury 0 – Box Score West Deptford 5, Pitman 1 – Box Score Collingswood 8, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score Gloucester 2, Camden Tech 1 – Box Score GMC Wardlaw-Hartridge 4, South River 0 – Box Score Middlesex 7, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score Iselin Kennedy 6, Carteret 3 – Box Score Franklin 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score HCIAL Becton 2, McNair 1 – Box Score Paramus Catholic 3, St. Dominic 2 – Box Score NJAC Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score Morris Hills 0, Montville 0 – Box Score Morris Knolls 7, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score NJIC Becton 2, McNair 1 – Box Score OLYMPIC Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score Gloucester 2, Camden Tech 1 – Box Score Rancocas Valley 3, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score SEC Newark East Side 3, West Essex 2 – Box Score Technology 4, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score Livingston 2, Millburn 0 – Box Score West Orange 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score Newark Academy 1, Mount St. Dominic 0 – Box Score Montclair 1, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score Science Park 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score Cedar Grove 4, Montclair Kimberley 2 – Box Score SHORE Manasquan 3, Point Pleasant Beach 0 – Box Score Manalapan 2, Jackson Memorial 1 – Box Score Central Regional 3, Barnegat 0 – Box Score Lacey 1, Toms River East 1 – Box Score Jackson Liberty 3, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score St. Rose 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score Keyport 5, Lakewood 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score Franklin 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Haddon Township 8, Salem 0 – Box Score Kingsway 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score Deptford 4, Woodbury 0 – Box Score Williamstown 4, Timber Creek 0 – Box Score Cumberland 6, Overbrook 2 – Box Score West Deptford 5, Pitman 1 – Box Score Collingswood 8, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score Independent Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score Moorestown Friends 3, Burlington Township 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.