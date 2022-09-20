Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sep. 19

BCSL

Bordentown 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score

Palmyra 5, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score

Riverside 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score

Maple Shade 7, Florence 1 – Box Score

Delran 3, Cinnaminson 2 – Box Score

New Egypt 2, Doane Academy 0 – Box Score

Moorestown Friends 3, Burlington Township 0 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 3, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Pascack Hills 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score

Dwight-Morrow 5, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 7, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 3, St. Dominic 2 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Middle Township 2, Absegami 1 – Box Score

Vineland 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score

Our Lady of Mercy 8, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score

Millville 4, Egg Harbor 1 – Box Score

Lower Cape May 6, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

Mainland 0, Ocean City 0 – Box Score

Cedar Creek 3, Holy Spirit 0 – Box Score

Wildwood Catholic 2, Buena 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Haddon Township 8, Salem 0 – Box Score

Deptford 4, Woodbury 0 – Box Score

West Deptford 5, Pitman 1 – Box Score

Collingswood 8, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score

Gloucester 2, Camden Tech 1 – Box Score

GMC

Wardlaw-Hartridge 4, South River 0 – Box Score

Middlesex 7, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score

Iselin Kennedy 6, Carteret 3 – Box Score

Franklin 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Becton 2, McNair 1 – Box Score

Paramus Catholic 3, St. Dominic 2 – Box Score

NJAC

Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score

Morris Hills 0, Montville 0 – Box Score

Morris Knolls 7, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score

Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score

NJIC

Becton 2, McNair 1 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score

Gloucester 2, Camden Tech 1 – Box Score

Rancocas Valley 3, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score

SEC

Newark East Side 3, West Essex 2 – Box Score

Technology 4, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score

Livingston 2, Millburn 0 – Box Score

West Orange 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score

Newark Academy 1, Mount St. Dominic 0 – Box Score

Montclair 1, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score

Science Park 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 4, Montclair Kimberley 2 – Box Score

SHORE

Manasquan 3, Point Pleasant Beach 0 – Box Score

Manalapan 2, Jackson Memorial 1 – Box Score

Central Regional 3, Barnegat 0 – Box Score

Lacey 1, Toms River East 1 – Box Score

Jackson Liberty 3, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score

St. Rose 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score

Keyport 5, Lakewood 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score

Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score

Franklin 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Haddon Township 8, Salem 0 – Box Score

Kingsway 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score

Deptford 4, Woodbury 0 – Box Score

Williamstown 4, Timber Creek 0 – Box Score

Cumberland 6, Overbrook 2 – Box Score

West Deptford 5, Pitman 1 – Box Score

Collingswood 8, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score

Independent

Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score

Moorestown Friends 3, Burlington Township 0 – Box Score

