Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Sept. 19
Well. 19 Ocean City 0, Mainland 0
Monday, Sep. 19
BCSL
Bordentown 2, Pemberton 0 – Box Score
Palmyra 5, Westampton Tech 0 – Box Score
Riverside 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score
Maple Shade 7, Florence 1 – Box Score
Delran 3, Cinnaminson 2 – Box Score
New Egypt 2, Doane Academy 0 – Box Score
Moorestown Friends 3, Burlington Township 0 – Box Score
Rancocas Valley 3, Northern Burlington 1 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Pascack Hills 2, Westwood 1 – Box Score
Dwight-Morrow 5, Passaic Valley 1 – Box Score
Morris Knolls 7, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score
Paramus Catholic 3, St. Dominic 2 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Middle Township 2, Absegami 1 – Box Score
Vineland 2, Hammonton 1 – Box Score
Our Lady of Mercy 8, Bridgeton 0 – Box Score
Millville 4, Egg Harbor 1 – Box Score
Lower Cape May 6, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
Mainland 0, Ocean City 0 – Box Score
Cedar Creek 3, Holy Spirit 0 – Box Score
Wildwood Catholic 2, Buena 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Haddon Township 8, Salem 0 – Box Score
Deptford 4, Woodbury 0 – Box Score
West Deptford 5, Pitman 1 – Box Score
Collingswood 8, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
Gloucester 2, Camden Tech 1 – Box Score
GMC
Wardlaw-Hartridge 4, South River 0 – Box Score
Middlesex 7, Perth Amboy 0 – Box Score
Iselin Kennedy 6, Carteret 3 – Box Score
Franklin 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Becton 2, McNair 1 – Box Score
NJAC
Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score
Morris Hills 0, Montville 0 – Box Score
Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score
NJIC
OLYMPIC
Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score
SEC
Newark East Side 3, West Essex 2 – Box Score
Technology 4, Payne Tech 0 – Box Score
Livingston 2, Millburn 0 – Box Score
West Orange 2, Bloomfield 1 – Box Score
Newark Academy 1, Mount St. Dominic 0 – Box Score
Montclair 1, Glen Ridge 0 – Box Score
Science Park 1, Irvington 0 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 4, Montclair Kimberley 2 – Box Score
SHORE
Manasquan 3, Point Pleasant Beach 0 – Box Score
Manalapan 2, Jackson Memorial 1 – Box Score
Central Regional 3, Barnegat 0 – Box Score
Lacey 1, Toms River East 1 – Box Score
Jackson Liberty 3, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score
St. Rose 2, Colts Neck 0 – Box Score
Keyport 5, Lakewood 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Mendham 1, Ridge 1 – Box Score
Randolph 3, Hunterdon Central 2 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Kingsway 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score
Williamstown 4, Timber Creek 0 – Box Score
Cumberland 6, Overbrook 2 – Box Score
Independent
Princeton Day 2, Lenape 1 – Box Score
