Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 17

Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

East Brunswick 3, South Brunswick 1 – Box Score

Mercer County Tournament, Semifinal Round

Allentown 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score

Pennington 4, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score

South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Cherokee 5, Sterling 0 – Box Score

Shawnee 1, Ocean City 0 – Box Score

Cherry Hill West 2, Rancocas Valley 1 – Box Score

Eastern 2, Delsea 0 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Maple Shade 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score

Doane Academy 6, Willingboro 0 – Box Score

Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score

Palmyra 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score

Burlington City 2, New Egypt 2 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Bergen Tech 7, Paterson Kennedy 0 – Box Score

Fair Lawn 6, Passaic 1 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Absegami 0, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score

Egg Harbor 1, Lenape 1 – Box Score

Vineland 2, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

Gateway 5, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score

GMC

Manville 6, Dunellen 2 – Box Score

HCIAL

Bayonne 1, West Essex 1 – Box Score

BelovED Charter 8, East Orange 1 – Box Score

NJAC

Pope John 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score

Mountain Lakes 3, Madison 2 – Box Score

Morristown-Beard 8, St. Elizabeth 1 – Box Score

Sparta 4, Morris Knolls 1 – Box Score

Morristown 4, Mount Olive 2 – Box Score

Roxbury 2, Montville 1 – Box Score

NJIC

Butler 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score

Rutherford 5, Becton 2 – Box Score

Cresskill 5, Hawthorne Christian 0 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 2, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score

SEC

Watchung Hills 5, Millburn 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Freehold Borough 7, Lakewood 0 – Box Score

Brick Memorial 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score

Brick Township 3, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score

Middletown North 2, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Beach 3, Southern 2 – Box Score

Marlboro 3, Red Bank Regional 2 – Box Score

Central Regional 6, Matawan 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Ridge 2, Summit 1 – Box Score

Oak Knoll 5, Mount St. Mary 1 – Box Score

Franklin 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score

Hillsborough 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Schalick 7, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score

Pennsville 3, Wildwood 2 – Box Score

Triton 2, Highland 1 – Box Score

Williamstown 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score

Woodstown 5, Overbrook 0 – Box Score

Gloucester Catholic 2, Salem 0 – Box Score

Clayton 2, Pitman 0 – Box Score

Timber Creek 6, Cumberland 0 – Box Score

UCC

Brearley 8, Roselle Park 2 – Box Score

