Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
Monday, Oct. 17
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
East Brunswick 3, South Brunswick 1 – Box Score
Mercer County Tournament, Semifinal Round
Allentown 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score
Pennington 4, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score
South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Cherokee 5, Sterling 0 – Box Score
Shawnee 1, Ocean City 0 – Box Score
Cherry Hill West 2, Rancocas Valley 1 – Box Score
Eastern 2, Delsea 0 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Maple Shade 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score
Doane Academy 6, Willingboro 0 – Box Score
Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score
Palmyra 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score
Burlington City 2, New Egypt 2 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Bergen Tech 7, Paterson Kennedy 0 – Box Score
Fair Lawn 6, Passaic 1 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Absegami 0, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score
Egg Harbor 1, Lenape 1 – Box Score
Vineland 2, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Gateway 5, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score
GMC
Manville 6, Dunellen 2 – Box Score
HCIAL
Bayonne 1, West Essex 1 – Box Score
BelovED Charter 8, East Orange 1 – Box Score
NJAC
Pope John 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score
Mountain Lakes 3, Madison 2 – Box Score
Morristown-Beard 8, St. Elizabeth 1 – Box Score
Sparta 4, Morris Knolls 1 – Box Score
Morristown 4, Mount Olive 2 – Box Score
Roxbury 2, Montville 1 – Box Score
NJIC
Butler 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score
Rutherford 5, Becton 2 – Box Score
Cresskill 5, Hawthorne Christian 0 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 2, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Egg Harbor 1, Lenape 1 – Box Score
Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score
SEC
Bayonne 1, West Essex 1 – Box Score
BelovED Charter 8, East Orange 1 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 5, Millburn 0 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 2, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Freehold Borough 7, Lakewood 0 – Box Score
Brick Memorial 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score
Brick Township 3, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score
Middletown North 2, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Beach 3, Southern 2 – Box Score
Marlboro 3, Red Bank Regional 2 – Box Score
Central Regional 6, Matawan 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Pope John 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score
Ridge 2, Summit 1 – Box Score
Oak Knoll 5, Mount St. Mary 1 – Box Score
Watchung Hills 5, Millburn 0 – Box Score
Franklin 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score
Hillsborough 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score
Manville 6, Dunellen 2 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Schalick 7, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
Pennsville 3, Wildwood 2 – Box Score
Triton 2, Highland 1 – Box Score
Williamstown 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score
Woodstown 5, Overbrook 0 – Box Score
Gloucester Catholic 2, Salem 0 – Box Score
Clayton 2, Pitman 0 – Box Score
Timber Creek 6, Cumberland 0 – Box Score
UCC
Ridge 2, Summit 1 – Box Score
Brearley 8, Roselle Park 2 – Box Score
Oak Knoll 5, Mount St. Mary 1 – Box Score
