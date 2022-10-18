Girls Soccer: Results, links and Featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 17 Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round East Brunswick 3, South Brunswick 1 – Box Score Mercer County Tournament, Semifinal Round Allentown 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score Pennington 4, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Cherokee 5, Sterling 0 – Box Score Shawnee 1, Ocean City 0 – Box Score Cherry Hill West 2, Rancocas Valley 1 – Box Score Eastern 2, Delsea 0 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Maple Shade 8, Medford Tech 1 – Box Score Doane Academy 6, Willingboro 0 – Box Score Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score Palmyra 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score Burlington City 2, New Egypt 2 – Box Score BIG NORTH Bergen Tech 7, Paterson Kennedy 0 – Box Score Fair Lawn 6, Passaic 1 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Absegami 0, Cape May Tech 0 – Box Score Egg Harbor 1, Lenape 1 – Box Score Vineland 2, Lower Cape May 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Gateway 5, Paulsboro 0 – Box Score GMC Manville 6, Dunellen 2 – Box Score HCIAL Bayonne 1, West Essex 1 – Box Score BelovED Charter 8, East Orange 1 – Box Score NJAC Pope John 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score Mountain Lakes 3, Madison 2 – Box Score Morristown-Beard 8, St. Elizabeth 1 – Box Score Sparta 4, Morris Knolls 1 – Box Score Morristown 4, Mount Olive 2 – Box Score Roxbury 2, Montville 1 – Box Score NJIC Butler 4, Midland Park 0 – Box Score Rutherford 5, Becton 2 – Box Score Cresskill 5, Hawthorne Christian 0 – Box Score Cedar Grove 2, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Egg Harbor 1, Lenape 1 – Box Score Seneca 1, Northern Burlington 0 – Box Score SEC Bayonne 1, West Essex 1 – Box Score BelovED Charter 8, East Orange 1 – Box Score Watchung Hills 5, Millburn 0 – Box Score Cedar Grove 2, Saddle Brook 0 – Box Score SHORE Freehold Borough 7, Lakewood 0 – Box Score Brick Memorial 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 1 – Box Score Brick Township 3, Manchester Township 1 – Box Score Middletown North 2, Donovan Catholic 1 – Box Score Point Pleasant Beach 3, Southern 2 – Box Score Marlboro 3, Red Bank Regional 2 – Box Score Central Regional 6, Matawan 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Pope John 3, Phillipsburg 0 – Box Score Ridge 2, Summit 1 – Box Score Oak Knoll 5, Mount St. Mary 1 – Box Score Watchung Hills 5, Millburn 0 – Box Score Franklin 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score Hillsborough 2, Immaculata 1 – Box Score Manville 6, Dunellen 2 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Schalick 7, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score Pennsville 3, Wildwood 2 – Box Score Triton 2, Highland 1 – Box Score Williamstown 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score Woodstown 5, Overbrook 0 – Box Score Gloucester Catholic 2, Salem 0 – Box Score Clayton 2, Pitman 0 – Box Score Timber Creek 6, Cumberland 0 – Box Score UCC Ridge 2, Summit 1 – Box Score Brearley 8, Roselle Park 2 – Box Score Oak Knoll 5, Mount St. Mary 1 – Box Score

