Girls Soccer: Results and links for Friday, Sept. 9

Friday, Sep. 9

BCSL

Lindenwold 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score

Maple Shade 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score

Burlington City 5, Gloucester 0 – Box Score

Bordentown 5, Collingswood 2 – Box Score

Moorestown Friends 7, Florence 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Old Tappan 3, Bergenfield 0 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena 1 – Box Score

COLONIAL

GMC

South River 5, Carteret 2 – Box Score

Wardlaw-Hartridge 5, Middlesex 2 – Box Score

Spotswood 1, Highland Park 0 – Box Score

Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 5, Mother Seton 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Villa Walsh 3, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Eastern 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Central Regional 1, Toms River South 1 – Box Score

Manchester Township 2, Barnegat 1 – Box Score

Donovan Catholic 6, Lakewood 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Bernards 5, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

Washington Township 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score

Delsea 4, Triton 2 – Box Score

Schalick 3, Woodstown 0 – Box Score

Glassboro 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score

Pennsville 5, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score

Kingsway 3, Williamstown 2 – Box Score

Cumberland 2, Highland 0 – Box Score

Independent

