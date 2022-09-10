Girls Soccer: Results and links for Friday, Sept. 9

Friday, Sep. 9 BCSL Lindenwold 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score Maple Shade 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score Burlington City 5, Gloucester 0 – Box Score Bordentown 5, Collingswood 2 – Box Score Moorestown Friends 7, Florence 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Old Tappan 3, Bergenfield 0 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena 1 – Box Score COLONIAL Lindenwold 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score Burlington City 5, Gloucester 0 – Box Score Bordentown 5, Collingswood 2 – Box Score GMC South River 5, Carteret 2 – Box Score Wardlaw-Hartridge 5, Middlesex 2 – Box Score Spotswood 1, Highland Park 0 – Box Score Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 5, Mother Seton 0 – Box Score NJAC Villa Walsh 3, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Eastern 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score SHORE Central Regional 1, Toms River South 1 – Box Score Manchester Township 2, Barnegat 1 – Box Score Donovan Catholic 6, Lakewood 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Bernards 5, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Washington Township 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score Eastern 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score Delsea 4, Triton 2 – Box Score Schalick 3, Woodstown 0 – Box Score Glassboro 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score Pennsville 5, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score Kingsway 3, Williamstown 2 – Box Score Cumberland 2, Highland 0 – Box Score Independent Moorestown Friends 7, Florence 0 – Box Score Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena 1 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.