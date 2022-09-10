Girls Soccer: Results and links for Friday, Sept. 9
Friday, Sep. 9
BCSL
Lindenwold 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score
Maple Shade 8, Pemberton 1 – Box Score
Burlington City 5, Gloucester 0 – Box Score
Bordentown 5, Collingswood 2 – Box Score
Moorestown Friends 7, Florence 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Old Tappan 3, Bergenfield 0 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena 1 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Lindenwold 6, Pennsauken 1 – Box Score
Burlington City 5, Gloucester 0 – Box Score
Bordentown 5, Collingswood 2 – Box Score
GMC
South River 5, Carteret 2 – Box Score
Wardlaw-Hartridge 5, Middlesex 2 – Box Score
Spotswood 1, Highland Park 0 – Box Score
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 5, Mother Seton 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Villa Walsh 3, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Eastern 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Central Regional 1, Toms River South 1 – Box Score
Manchester Township 2, Barnegat 1 – Box Score
Donovan Catholic 6, Lakewood 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Bernards 5, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Washington Township 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score
Eastern 4, Clearview 0 – Box Score
Delsea 4, Triton 2 – Box Score
Schalick 3, Woodstown 0 – Box Score
Glassboro 6, Penns Grove 0 – Box Score
Pennsville 5, Gloucester Catholic 1 – Box Score
Kingsway 3, Williamstown 2 – Box Score
Cumberland 2, Highland 0 – Box Score
Independent
Moorestown Friends 7, Florence 0 – Box Score
Pilgrim Academy 3, Buena 1 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.