Girls Soccer: Results and Featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 24
Well. 9 DePaul 3, No. 10 Wayne Hills 2
Well. 20 Steinert 4, Hightstown 0
Well. 5 Ridgewood 2, Old Tappan 1
Saturday, Sep. 24
Bergen County Invitational, Preliminary Round
Emerson Boro 3, Dwight-Morrow 2 – Box Score
Bergen County Tournament, Preliminary Round
Bergen Tech 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score
North Arlington 4, Tenafly 0 – Box Score
Glen Rock 1, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score
Lyndhurst 2, Waldwick 1 – Box Score
Pascack Hills 4, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score
River Dell 2, Demarest 0 – Box Score
Hasbrouck Heights 9, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Burlington City 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score
Holy Cross Prep 5, Delran 1 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
DePaul 3, Wayne Hills 2 – Box Score
Immaculate Heart 1, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score
Ridgewood 2, Old Tappan 1 – Box Score
Ramsey 9, Dumont 0 – Box Score
COLONIAL
Shawnee 4, Haddonfield 2 – Box Score
CVC
Steinert 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score
Hamilton West 5, Trenton 2 – Box Score
Hopewell Valley 1, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score
Notre Dame 7, Nottingham 1 – Box Score
GMC
Middlesex 4, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score
JP Stevens 4, Iselin Kennedy 3 – Box Score
Keyport 8, Mother Seton 2 – Box Score
NJAC
West Morris 3, Sparta 2 – Box Score
Mountain Lakes 3, Randolph 2 – Box Score
Pequannock 6, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score
Kinnelon 7, Newton 0 – Box Score
Madison 3, Villa Walsh 0 – Box Score
Bernards 3, Lenape Valley 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Hawthorne 6, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Shawnee 4, Haddonfield 2 – Box Score
Eastern 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score
Cherokee 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score
SEC
Caldwell 3, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score
Millburn 8, Belleville 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Trinity Hall 2, Red Bank Regional 1 – Box Score
Wall 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score
Freehold Township 7, Shore 0 – Box Score
Marlboro 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 0 – Box Score
Jackson Memorial 2, Middletown North 1 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Boro 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score
Keyport 8, Mother Seton 2 – Box Score
Barnegat 5, Long Branch 0 – Box Score
St. John Vianney 2, Toms River North 1 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score
Rutgers Prep 2, Franklin 0 – Box Score
Mount St. Mary 3, Delaware Valley 2 – Box Score
Somerville 2, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score
Bernards 3, Lenape Valley 0 – Box Score
Pingry 5, Bridgewater-Raritan 3 – Box Score
TRI-COUNTY
Eastern 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score
Cherokee 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score
UCC
Kent Place 5, Union 0 – Box Score
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score
Linden 1, Brearley 0 – Box Score
Dayton 5, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score
Summit 2, New Providence 0 – Box Score
Oak Knoll 7, Johnson 0 – Box Score
Elizabeth 8, Rahway 1 – Box Score
Cranford 2, Kearny 1 – Box Score
Independent
Cranford 2, Kearny 1 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.