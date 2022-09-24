Girls Soccer: Results and Featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 24

Well. 9 DePaul 3, No. 10 Wayne Hills 2

Saturday, Sep. 24 Bergen County Invitational, Preliminary Round Emerson Boro 3, Dwight-Morrow 2 – Box Score Bergen County Tournament, Preliminary Round Bergen Tech 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score North Arlington 4, Tenafly 0 – Box Score Glen Rock 1, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score Lyndhurst 2, Waldwick 1 – Box Score Pascack Hills 4, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score River Dell 2, Demarest 0 – Box Score Hasbrouck Heights 9, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Burlington City 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score Holy Cross Prep 5, Delran 1 – Box Score BIG NORTH DePaul 3, Wayne Hills 2 – Box Score Immaculate Heart 1, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score Ridgewood 2, Old Tappan 1 – Box Score Ramsey 9, Dumont 0 – Box Score COLONIAL Shawnee 4, Haddonfield 2 – Box Score CVC Steinert 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score Hamilton West 5, Trenton 2 – Box Score Hopewell Valley 1, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score Notre Dame 7, Nottingham 1 – Box Score GMC Middlesex 4, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score JP Stevens 4, Iselin Kennedy 3 – Box Score Keyport 8, Mother Seton 2 – Box Score NJAC West Morris 3, Sparta 2 – Box Score Mountain Lakes 3, Randolph 2 – Box Score Pequannock 6, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score Kinnelon 7, Newton 0 – Box Score Madison 3, Villa Walsh 0 – Box Score Bernards 3, Lenape Valley 0 – Box Score NJIC Hawthorne 6, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Shawnee 4, Haddonfield 2 – Box Score Eastern 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score Cherokee 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score SEC Caldwell 3, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score Millburn 8, Belleville 0 – Box Score SHORE Trinity Hall 2, Red Bank Regional 1 – Box Score Wall 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score Freehold Township 7, Shore 0 – Box Score Marlboro 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 0 – Box Score Jackson Memorial 2, Middletown North 1 – Box Score Point Pleasant Boro 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score Keyport 8, Mother Seton 2 – Box Score Barnegat 5, Long Branch 0 – Box Score St. John Vianney 2, Toms River North 1 – Box Score SKYLAND Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score Rutgers Prep 2, Franklin 0 – Box Score Mount St. Mary 3, Delaware Valley 2 – Box Score Somerville 2, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score Bernards 3, Lenape Valley 0 – Box Score Pingry 5, Bridgewater-Raritan 3 – Box Score TRI-COUNTY Eastern 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score Cherokee 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score UCC Kent Place 5, Union 0 – Box Score Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score Linden 1, Brearley 0 – Box Score Dayton 5, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score Summit 2, New Providence 0 – Box Score Oak Knoll 7, Johnson 0 – Box Score Elizabeth 8, Rahway 1 – Box Score Cranford 2, Kearny 1 – Box Score Independent Cranford 2, Kearny 1 – Box Score

