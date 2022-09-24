Girls Soccer: Results and Featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 24

Well. 9 DePaul 3, No. 10 Wayne Hills 2

Well. 20 Steinert 4, Hightstown 0

Well. 5 Ridgewood 2, Old Tappan 1

Saturday, Sep. 24

Bergen County Invitational, Preliminary Round

Emerson Boro 3, Dwight-Morrow 2 – Box Score

Bergen Tech 2, Park Ridge 1 – Box Score

North Arlington 4, Tenafly 0 – Box Score

Glen Rock 1, Fair Lawn 0 – Box Score

Lyndhurst 2, Waldwick 1 – Box Score

Pascack Hills 4, Dwight-Englewood 1 – Box Score

River Dell 2, Demarest 0 – Box Score

Hasbrouck Heights 9, Fort Lee 1 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Burlington City 3, Pennsauken 0 – Box Score

Holy Cross Prep 5, Delran 1 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

DePaul 3, Wayne Hills 2 – Box Score

Immaculate Heart 1, Northern Highlands 0 – Box Score

Ridgewood 2, Old Tappan 1 – Box Score

Ramsey 9, Dumont 0 – Box Score

COLONIAL

CVC

Steinert 4, Hightstown 0 – Box Score

Hamilton West 5, Trenton 2 – Box Score

Hopewell Valley 1, Robbinsville 0 – Box Score

Notre Dame 7, Nottingham 1 – Box Score

GMC

Middlesex 4, New Brunswick 3 – Box Score

JP Stevens 4, Iselin Kennedy 3 – Box Score

Keyport 8, Mother Seton 2 – Box Score

NJAC

West Morris 3, Sparta 2 – Box Score

Mountain Lakes 3, Randolph 2 – Box Score

Pequannock 6, St. Elizabeth 0 – Box Score

Kinnelon 7, Newton 0 – Box Score

Madison 3, Villa Walsh 0 – Box Score

Bernards 3, Lenape Valley 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Hawthorne 6, Pompton Lakes 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Eastern 3, Gloucester Tech 0 – Box Score

Cherokee 2, Washington Township 1 – Box Score

SEC

Caldwell 3, Cedar Grove 1 – Box Score

Millburn 8, Belleville 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Trinity Hall 2, Red Bank Regional 1 – Box Score

Wall 1, Toms River East 0 – Box Score

Freehold Township 7, Shore 0 – Box Score

Marlboro 1, Rumson-Fair Haven 0 – Box Score

Jackson Memorial 2, Middletown North 1 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Boro 3, Monmouth 0 – Box Score

Barnegat 5, Long Branch 0 – Box Score

St. John Vianney 2, Toms River North 1 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3, Montgomery 0 – Box Score

Rutgers Prep 2, Franklin 0 – Box Score

Mount St. Mary 3, Delaware Valley 2 – Box Score

Somerville 2, Hillsborough 1 – Box Score

Pingry 5, Bridgewater-Raritan 3 – Box Score

TRI-COUNTY

UCC

Kent Place 5, Union 0 – Box Score

Linden 1, Brearley 0 – Box Score

Dayton 5, Roselle Park 1 – Box Score

Summit 2, New Providence 0 – Box Score

Oak Knoll 7, Johnson 0 – Box Score

Elizabeth 8, Rahway 1 – Box Score

Cranford 2, Kearny 1 – Box Score

Independent

