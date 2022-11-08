Girls soccer notebook: Woodland, Watertown are rivals but also friends

The Woodland High and Watertown High girls soccer teams make for natural rivals on the pitch.

The Hawks and Warriors have combined for 10 Naugatuck Valley League titles and have met in the league championship game four times since 2012, with Woodland winning the most recent battle Thursday, 1-0.

But for a lot of high school players, soccer doesn’t begin in August and end in November.

There are Camps and premier Leagues that cause many high school rivals to find themselves as teammates and friends over the course of their lives, going back to when they first laced up cleats as kids.

Woodland players Casey Mulligan, Dani Celotto and Michaela Gasparri and Watertown players Dani Perugini, Meghan Hughes and Keira Farrell have become friends through playing in Camps and various leagues.

Gasparri said she played premier with Hughes and did a club with Perugini when she was little.

“On the field it is a whole different story than off the field,” Gasparri said. “I feel like on the field we are obviously competitive. Off the field we just brush it off and stay friends. That is why I think they are such good sports in Watertown.”

Mulligan said herself, Gasparri and Perugini became friends while playing in a camp, and she has known Farrell their whole lives since the families are friends.

“I think it is a friendly rivalry,” Mulligan said. “We are happy to be able to play against our best friends in the championship. It is just a great feeling to play with them on the field and still be friends off the field.”

While it was tough for Watertown to lose in the NVL final, it helped soften the blow for some of the players to see their friends celebrate their success.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more happy for them,” Perugini said. “They are my friends. I am so proud of them. If we were going to lose, it was going to be to them, you know what I mean?”

Family connection

The Gasparri family is having quite an autumn for Woodland athletics.

Micheala had a stellar sophomore season for the girls soccer team, including the only goal in the NVL final.

Her older brother Darren, a senior, has led the football team to a 6-1 record (entering Friday) as the Hawks starting quarterback.

Robert Gasparri, a junior, is also on the football team.

Michaela and Darren have been vital to their respective team’s offenses.

Michaela combined with junior Dani Celotto to score 50 goals while Darren has helped Woodland score at least 30 points six times and over 40 points four times.

Even though the siblings play different sports, there is still some good-natured competition.

“We joke around, but it’s all in good fun,” Michaela Gasparri said. “Even if it is making fun of each other. He is a very good quarterback.”