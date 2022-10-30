GIRLS SOCCER: North comes up short in PKs – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

TIGARD — North Medford went the distance, and then some, during its first-round Class 6A state playoff game Saturday afternoon but unfortunately fell shy in a girls soccer match decided by penalty kicks.

Tigard, the No. 12 seed, converted all five of its penalty kicks to edge the No. 21 Black Tornado 5-3 in that area and secured a 1-0 win that advanced the Tigers into the second round. The teams had played a scoreless 100 minutes, including two 10-minute overtime sessions, before determining the outcome from the spot.

“It was really intense,” said North Medford head Coach Morgan Barry. “I wish we would’ve come out on the other side, but things happen. They played really well. They showed up from the first minute and played until the last minute. If you’re going to go out, that’s probably the best way to do it.”

Tigard won the coin flip and elected to go first in the penalty kick session. Brycelin Endrikat and Payton Miller each matched goals by the Tigers, who followed by going a perfect 3-for-3 before the Black Tornado missed on its third shot.

After a Tigard conversion made it 4-2, Claire Holcomb scored on her PK but North Medford never got to its fifth shooter Olivia Boger after the Tigers (7-3-5) closed it out with a fifth straight scoring effort.

The Tornado (7-5-3) had several good chances at breaking the scoreless match with shots by Isabella Driskell, Alisa Wisdom and Boger, but none were able to hit the mark in a defensive standoff.

BEAVERTON 1, SOUTH MEDFORD 0: At Beaverton, South Medford goalkeeper Eve Lynx came up with eight big saves, but Beaverton was able to net the only goal of the game with 13 minutes remaining to claim the Class 6A state-playoff opener.

Lynx had made a diving stop on a free kick from 35 yards out but the 20th-seeded Panthers (9-5-2) were unable to get full clearance and the ball pinballed around before Roxanne Rundle was able to tap the ball into the net .

Brooke Fairbanks and Tyler Hampson each supplied scoring chances against the No. 13 Beavers (8-5-2) in an even contest played mainly near midfield.

SPRINGFIELD 2, ASHLAND 0: At Springfield, Ashland was held scoreless for the second consecutive road game as the Grizzlies dropped their regular-season finale to finish fourth in the Midwestern League.

The Grizzlies (8-2-1, 3-2-1 MWL) fell behind 1-0 less than five minutes in and then saw the Millers (9-5-1, 4-2) double their lead in the 19th minute.

Ashland keeper Esme Barnes finished with eight saves.

Ashland was able to qualify for the 5A state Playoffs as the No. 4 seed due to its state power ranking and will host Silverton to open the Playoffs on Wednesday.

THURSTON 6, CRATER 1: At Central Point, Crater senior Annie Idiart collected a drop-kick from goalkeeper Addison Vranes and scored an equalizing goal six minutes into the first half, but Thurston took over from there in the season-ending Midwestern League loss.

The Comets (4-9-1, 1-5 MWL) trailed only 2-1 at the half but Thurston (12-2, 6-0) tallied four goals in the second half to pull away and wrap up an unbeaten MWL campaign .

EAGLE POINT 0, CHURCHILL 0, Road: At Eagle Point, senior goalkeeper Jillyann Cope Huntley made two quality saves and senior center back Raegan Hussey played a vital role in Eagle Point keeping a clean sheet in the season finale.

Alyssa Ortega provided a good scoring chance for the Eagles (2-6-2, 0-5-1 MWL) with a 15-yard shot that was turned back by Churchill’s goalkeeper, while Shelby Tilley created another good opportunity off a corner kick against the Lancers (2-12-1, 1-4-1).

North Medford’s Olivia Boger, shown heading the ball upfield earlier this season, created a few scoring chances but the Black Tornado was unable to convert in regulation and then came up short 5-3 in penalty kicks during the first round of the 6A state playoffs. [Andy Atkinson / Mail Tribune]