Girls soccer: Marrone powers No. 15 Cherokee past Delsea, 3-0

Senior midfielder Olivia Marrone scored a pair of goals and assisted on the other to lead Cherokee, ranked 15th in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Delsea in Franklinville.

The Chiefs (9-2) snapped Delsea’s six-game winning streak.

Marrone started the scoring with an assist from Catherine Hatch just three minutes into the game.

“It was great to get that early and set the tone for the rest of the game,” said Marrone, who leads the team with 10 goals.

The Chiefs made it 2-0 with just under eight minutes left in the first half as Marrone fired a ball in front of the net and sophomore Stephanie Monroe re-directed it just inside the right post for her first goal of the season.

The Crusaders (9-2) had a good chance to get within 2-1 Midway through the second half, but freshman Olivia Capecci hit the crossbar with a shot.

Marrone then gave the Chiefs an insurance goal a few minutes later, taking a feed from Abbie Zubrzycki and firing a shot into the upper right corner of the net to make it 3-0.

Kailyn Roselli made six saves to earn the shutout – the first time that Tri-County Conference Liberty Division-leading Delsea has been blanked this season.

Arianna Myers made 10 saves in a losing cause for the Crusaders.

Cherokee has won two straight after dropping back-to-back one-goal losses to Rancocas Valley and Shawnee.

“We hated to lose but I think we needed it as a wake-up call for our team heading into the playoffs,” Marrone said. “Hopefully we’ll continue winning the rest of the season. (Delsea) is a great team. They’re Speedy up top and they were great competition.”

