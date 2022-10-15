Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and Featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 15

3-Wayne Hills vs. 2-DePaul, 3 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 15 GMC Invitational, Quarterfinal Round North Brunswick 5, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, First Round Woodbridge 7, South River 1 – Box Score Piscataway 1, Edison 0 – Box Score Hudson County Tournament, Semifinal Round Kearny 10, Hoboken 0 – Box Score Mercer County Tournament, First Round Hightstown 3, Steinert 2 – Box Score Morris County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Chatham 4, Pequannock 1 – Box Score Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Howell 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score Point Pleasant Boro 3, Red Bank Catholic 1 – Box Score Somerset County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Immaculata 2, Somerville 0 – Box Score South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, First Round Cherokee 1, West Deptford 0 – Box Score Eastern 5, Kingsway 1 – Box Score Sterling 2, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score Regular Season BCSL Cinnaminson 3, Bordentown 1 – Box Score BIG NORTH Pascack Hills 2, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score Paramus 1, Old Tappan 0 – Box Score Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score CAPE ATLANTIC Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score NJAC Morristown 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score Wallkill Valley 1, Dover 0 – Box Score NJIC Wood-Ridge 1, Paterson Charter 0 – Box Score Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score Glen Rock 1, Rutherford 0 – Box Score OLYMPIC Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score SEC Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score SHORE Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Wall 0 – Box Score SKYLAND Phillipsburg 3, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score UCC Dayton 1, Linden 0 – Box Score

