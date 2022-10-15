Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and Featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 15
3-Wayne Hills vs. 2-DePaul, 3 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 15
GMC Invitational, Quarterfinal Round
North Brunswick 5, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, First Round
Woodbridge 7, South River 1 – Box Score
Piscataway 1, Edison 0 – Box Score
Hudson County Tournament, Semifinal Round
Kearny 10, Hoboken 0 – Box Score
Mercer County Tournament, First Round
Hightstown 3, Steinert 2 – Box Score
Morris County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Chatham 4, Pequannock 1 – Box Score
Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Howell 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score
Point Pleasant Boro 3, Red Bank Catholic 1 – Box Score
Somerset County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Immaculata 2, Somerville 0 – Box Score
South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, First Round
Cherokee 1, West Deptford 0 – Box Score
Eastern 5, Kingsway 1 – Box Score
Sterling 2, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score
Regular Season
BCSL
Cinnaminson 3, Bordentown 1 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Pascack Hills 2, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score
Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score
Paramus 1, Old Tappan 0 – Box Score
Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score
CAPE ATLANTIC
Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score
NJAC
Morristown 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score
Wallkill Valley 1, Dover 0 – Box Score
NJIC
Wood-Ridge 1, Paterson Charter 0 – Box Score
Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score
Glen Rock 1, Rutherford 0 – Box Score
OLYMPIC
Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score
SEC
Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score
SHORE
Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Wall 0 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Phillipsburg 3, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score
UCC
Dayton 1, Linden 0 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.