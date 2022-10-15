Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and Featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 15

3-Wayne Hills vs. 2-DePaul, 3 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 15

GMC Invitational, Quarterfinal Round

North Brunswick 5, New Brunswick 1 – Box Score

Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, First Round

Woodbridge 7, South River 1 – Box Score

Piscataway 1, Edison 0 – Box Score

Hudson County Tournament, Semifinal Round

Kearny 10, Hoboken 0 – Box Score

Mercer County Tournament, First Round

Hightstown 3, Steinert 2 – Box Score

Morris County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Chatham 4, Pequannock 1 – Box Score

Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Howell 1, Manalapan 0 – Box Score

Point Pleasant Boro 3, Red Bank Catholic 1 – Box Score

Somerset County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Immaculata 2, Somerville 0 – Box Score

South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament, First Round

Cherokee 1, West Deptford 0 – Box Score

Eastern 5, Kingsway 1 – Box Score

Sterling 2, Haddonfield 0 – Box Score

Regular Season

BCSL

Cinnaminson 3, Bordentown 1 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Pascack Hills 2, Indian Hills 0 – Box Score

Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score

Paramus 1, Old Tappan 0 – Box Score

Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score

CAPE ATLANTIC

Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score

NJAC

Morristown 3, Whippany Park 1 – Box Score

Wallkill Valley 1, Dover 0 – Box Score

NJIC

Wood-Ridge 1, Paterson Charter 0 – Box Score

Passaic 2, Midland Park 2 – Box Score

Glen Rock 1, Rutherford 0 – Box Score

OLYMPIC

Middle Township 4, Cherry Hill East 3 – Box Score

SEC

Cedar Grove 8, West Milford 4 – Box Score

SHORE

Rumson-Fair Haven 2, Wall 0 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Phillipsburg 3, Warren Hills 1 – Box Score

UCC

Dayton 1, Linden 0 – Box Score

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button