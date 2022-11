Girls Soccer: LIVE Sectional final updates, results and Featured coverage for Nov. 5

North 1, Group 1

2-Glen Rock at 1-Waldwick, 11:30 am

North 2, Group 1

6-Mountain Lakes at 5-Glen Ridge, 10 a.m

Central, Group 1

4-Point Pleasant Beach at 2-Highland Park, 10 a.m

South, Group 1

2-Audubon at 1-Palmyra, 3 p.m

North 1, Group 2

5-Old Tappan at 2-River Dell, 11 a.m

North 2, Group 2

3-Hanover Park at 1-West Morris, 11 a.m

Central, Group 2

9-Wall at 6-Rumson-Fair Haven, 10 am

South, Group 2

6-Seneca at 1-Sterling, 2 p.m

North 1, Group 3

2-Sparta at 1-Ramapo, 5 pm

North 2, Group 3

3-Scotch Plains-Fanwood at 1-Chatham, 2 p.m

Central, Group 3

5-Brick Memorial at 3-Middletown South, 11 am

South, Group 3

2-Cherry Hill West at 1-Shawnee, 9:45 am

North 1, Group 4

2-West Orange at 1-Ridgewood, 3 p.m

North 2, Group 4

3-Westfield at 1-Watchung Hills, 6 p.m

Central, Group 4

6-Manalapan at 1-Freehold Township, 7 p.m

South, Group 4

3-Williamstown at 1-Eastern, 10 am

SEMIFINAL ROUND

North, Non-Public A

3-Pingry at 2-Oak Knoll, 12 p.m

5-Mount St. Dominic at 1-Immaculate Heart, 2 p.m

South, Non-Public A

7-Paul VI at 3-Immaculata, 3 pm

North, Non-Public B

5-Gill St. Bernard’s at 1-DePaul, 11 am

7-Eastern Christian at 3-Saddle River Day, 12 p.m

South, Non-Public B

6-Bishop Eustace at 2-Holy Cross Prep, 10 am

Well. 1 Westfield at No. 3 at Watchung Hills, 6 p.m

Well. 2 Freehold Township vs. Manalapan, 4 p.m

Well. 4 Ridgewood vs. No. 16 West Orange, 3 p.m

Well. 5 Immaculate Heart vs. Mount St. Dominic, 2 p.m

Well. 6 DePaul vs. Gill St. Bernard’s, 11 a.m

Well. 7 Ramapo vs. No. 19 Sparta, 5 pm

Well. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood at Chatham, 2 p.m

Well. 10 Eastern vs. Williamstown, 10 am

No. 12 Shawnee vs. Cherry Hill West, 9:45 p.m

