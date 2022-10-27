Girls soccer: Kanaczet’s goal in final minute lifts Chariho into tie with NK | Latest Sports

NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho’s Brooke Kanaczet scored with about a minute left to force a 1-1 tie with North Kingstown on Wednesday in a Division I girls soccer game.

The goal came after a long ball into the box led to a scramble in front of the net, Chariho Coach Brittney Godbout said. Addy Denecour Assisted on the score.

“Their defense couldn’t clear it, and we kept shooting it and shooting it,” Godbout explained. “Finally Addy got a toe poke to Brooke and she put it in.”

After the Division IA leading Skippers (14-2-2, 12-2-2 Division I) controlled play in the first half, the Chargers (9-7-4, 7-6-3) “had three or four close opportunities in the second half,” Godbout said. “In the last 18 minutes, we had so many chances.”

North Kingstown outshot the Chargers, 7-4, in the game. Both teams had three corner kicks. Ruby Kam, Chariho’s backup keeper, made six saves.

“We just wanted to play at a high level so we can go into the Playoffs on a high level,” Godbout said, adding that she was minus two starters in addition to playing her second-string goalie. “That our girls stepped up, that’s exactly what we wanted today.”

Chariho next plays at East Greenwich on Friday at 4:30 pm, its regular-season finale.

— Ken Sorensen