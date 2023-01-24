Girls’ soccer has become the latest West Plains program to excel in its first year

Girls’ soccer has become the latest West Plains program to excel in its first year

In its first year of existence, West Plains High School has already established a track record of success in the field of athletics.

The volleyball team went 33-9 in the regular season and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. The football team went 6-4 in the regular season and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys’ basketball team sits at 17-9 as of press time and in third place in a hyper competitive district.

There is still a whole lot of games left to play and that’s a lot of success to live up to, but in the early going, the girls’ soccer team may just be the best of all those new programs.

The Lady Wolves are 11-1 overall with their lone loss coming against 5A Lubbock Cooper by a score of 1-0. Other than that, all they’ve done is win and they’ve done so convincingly.

