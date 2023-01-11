Girls soccer: Episcopal gets draw after trailing 2-0 | High School Sports

Earlier in the season Episcopal soccer Coach Lynn Bradley was not so certain her team could have duplicated such a feat.

Trailing by two goals in the final 22 minutes of play against the defending Division III state champions, the Knights dug down deep.

Claire Moore and Sarah Bonnecaze produced consecutive goals within a four-minute span and rallied Episcopal for a 3-3 tie with the Academy of Sacred Heart of New Orleans on Tuesday at EHS’ Memorial Stadium.

“I believe a huge side of this game is mental,” Bradley said. “If you believe you can win, you can come back as a unit. It’s got to be a Domino effect among the whole team. There were times in November and December when we went down where we really didn’t have the belief because it was early on in the season. We have a nice team camaraderie that pulls us together and in games like this pulled us back into it.”

Episcopal (8-2-1), the No. 6 team in the Division IV Unofficial power ratings, trailed 1-0 at Halftime when Caroline Chick’s follow shot off a Rocket from Bonnecaze tied the game six minutes into the second half.

Sacred Heart (6-4-2) went up 2-1 in the 53rd minute on Charlotte Bush’s ground shot from the right side of the box. The Cardinals, the Division IV reigning state Champions and the No. 5 team in the Division III power ratings, made it 3-1 in the 58th minute on Vivian Real’s follow deep in the box ahead of two converging Episcopal defenders.

“I never get too comfortable with a 3-1 lead against a good team,” Sacred Heart Coach Mark Dubuisson said. “All the credit in the world goes to Lynn and that team. They’re strong. They’re good. I’m super proud of my girls.”

Episcopal outshot Sacred Heart 6-2 in the second half with five of those shots on goal. Moore’s follow shot at the 64th minute fueled her team’s comeback which continued four minutes later when eighth grader Sydney Bonnecaze set up her older sister, Sarah, for the tying goal when the junior won a 1-on-1 Matchup with a shot into the right side of the goal against Sacred Heart goalkeeper Daisy Mooney.

Episcopal goalkeeper Maddie Teague finished with two saves. The Knights have seven matches remaining in the regular season and can wrap up the District 6-IV title at home Jan. 26 against Dunham.

“At halftime, it was a matter of who wanted it more, who was going to step up and who was going to fight more,” Bradley said. “A tie was a deserved result. It was a great game leading up to the Playoffs that’s only going to help us.”