Girls soccer: Denecour’s goal enough as Chariho upsets Pilgrim in Division I Quarters | Latest Sports

WARWICK — Sophomore Ryann Denecour scored the game’s only goal as Chariho High knocked off Pilgrim, 1-0, in the Division I girls soccer quarterfinals on Saturday.

Chariho, the No. 4 seed from Division IB, will take on North Kingstown, the No. 2 seed from IB, on Tuesday at 5 pm in the semifinals at Cranston Stadium.

Sophomore Keira Pearce Assisted on the Denecour goal, her 12th of the season.

“Keira won the ball playing an outside back position and was able to beat her defender and sent a beautiful cross into the box. Ryann volleyed it over the keeper’s head,” Chariho Coach Brittney Godbout said.

Godbout said Denecour Struck the ball at the 18-yard line on the run with about 26 minutes remaining in the game.

“Pilgrim had their top center back in goal. After we scored, they took her out and put her back on the field. They pushed up to a 3-4-3 [formation]. We went to a 4-5-1 and were able to win the 50-50 balls,” Godbout said.

It was only the second loss of the season for Pilgrim (11-2-5), the top seed from Division IA.

Godbout said Defenders Rachel Abbott, Tori Babineau, Grace Downey and Pearce did a “phenomenal job.”

“We had Downey matched up with [Amaya] Coffie, one of the top scorers in Division I, and she did an amazing job,” Godbout said. “This was one of our best performances of the season as far as the entire team playing at the same level.”

Chariho (11-7-3) is 4-1-2 in its last seven games. The Chargers moved up to Division I this season after winning the D-II crown last season.

“The girls’ confidence just keeps rising, which is amazing to see,” Godbout said. “I think they finally believe they can play with the top teams in the state.”

—Keith Kimberlin