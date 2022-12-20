Girls soccer: Denecour (All-Region, All-State) Tops Chariho postseason Honor roll | Latest Sports

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High sophomore Ryann Denecour had to make some adjustments this girls soccer season.

Last season in Division II, Denecour was a midfielder, directing and distributing the ball as the Chargers won the Divisional championship. She was often able to beat defenders with her foot skills.

But the Chargers moved up to Division I this season and the team needed her to do different things to be successful. And with her skill level no longer a secret, Denecour found getting by Defenders became much more difficult.

“We had to lean on her for goal scoring and attacking in the final third. She was being man-marked most games and it was usually by one of the best Defenders in the state,” Chariho Coach Brittney Godbout said.

Despite the extra attention and challenges, Denecour still excelled. She led the team in goals (12) and assists (eight) even though she missed a few games at the start of the season.

Denecour was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team. About a dozen coaches in Rhode Island are members of the group and they voted for Rhode Island’s two selections. La Salle’s Kerenza Leahey was also selected.

Denecour was also Division I All-State. Eleven players were selected from among the Division I schools.

“Ryann makes a big impact on the field,” Godbout said. “In the win against Pilgrim [in the D-I semifinals], she was up top. After she scored the goal, we moved her back to defensive midfield and she was able to win so many balls because she is so strong.”

Chariho freshman Emily Brown received All-Division I first-team recognition. The 5-11 midfielder was second on the team in scoring with 10 goals and finished with five assists.

“When we really needed a goal, Emily was the target,” Godbout said. “She is very strong, very aggressive and sacrifices her body. She uses her head very well.”

But Brown could do more than play up front and score.

“If we needed someone who was going to mess it up in the midfield and get possession, we put here there,” Godbout said. “She really made a big impact this season.”

Senior forward Tessa Azzinaro and junior goalie Reid DosSantos were named to the Division I second team. Azzinaro had seven goals and one assist despite missing a number of games due to injuries.

“As a senior captain, she sets the tone,” Godbout said. “She applies the most pressure on the defensive line.

Godbout said DosSatos improved significantly for Chariho.

“By far, she had her best season for us,” Godbout said. “She was challenged quite a bit. She improved so much throughout the season with her confidence and skill. She became much better at playing with her feet out of the back, and she came up with some amazing saves.”

Senior Kaitlyn Rousseau received the team’s Alice Sullivan Perseverance Award. Each team selects a recipient.

“Everyone looked up to her. She sets the tone in practice and games,” Godbout said. “She played a huge role in the midfield, and it will be a huge hole to fill next year.”

Senior Brooke Kanaczet was named all-academic. Tori Babineau and Rachel Abbott were named to the Division I all-tournament team.

Chariho finished 11-8-3 during its first season in Division I. The Chargers won a pair of playoff games before losing to eventual Champion North Kingstown in the semifinals.

“The girls set high goals. We wanted to be a least .500, make the Playoffs and make a name for ourselves. We met all our goals. It was a successful season,” Godbout said.