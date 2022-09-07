Girls soccer: Davis Tops Layton 3-0 after early PK goal | News, Sports, Jobs

KAYSVILLE — The premise of practice would be to perform routine, repetitive actions when no one is watching so they become second nature when the bright lights of a game come on.

In short, practice makes perfect.

It doesn’t matter whether the opportunity comes along in the final seconds or in the opening minutes, as it did Tuesday afternoon.

Davis senior Captain Emery Jacobs scored her goal on a penalty kick just three minutes into a Region 1 soccer match against Layton, and the Darts tacked on two more tallies in the second half to take a 3-0 win.

“My teammate Liv Flint got a foul in the box,” Jacobs said. “We practice PKs at the end after each scrimmage and I always go first. I said I wanted it and she said ‘you can have it,’ so it kind of worked.”

Jacobs’ goal put Layton (4-6, 3-3 Region 1) in a 1-0 hole early and set the tone for the rest of the match.

“It’s really relieving,” Jacobs said. “As a team, we work hard on high pressure right off the bat, to get a goal fast, so we can slow the game down. Like we’ve got it, like we’re going to continue, we can do it.”

After a Halftime pep talk from Coach Souli Phongsavath, Davis came out and dominated the second 40 minutes.

Freshman T’Maea Eteuati netted a goal in the 54th minute and Alyvia Hall closed out the scoring for the Darts (6-3, 4-2) in the 76th minute on an assist from Flint.

“The first half we didn’t play our best. At the break, we talked about winning 50/50 balls as a major thing,” Jacobs said. “Press hard.”

One goal was all Davis keeper Elesha Magley needed to secure the win. Her fourth shutout came with a lot of help from her backline to keep the Lancers off the scoreboard.

“My defense was really strong; we have Cadence Packer in the back, and she’s really good at communicating with our sweeper, Kennady Rees, and I enjoy playing with them,” Magley said. “The first (goal) was a good initiative, to start out the game and get that in the first couple of minutes. In the second half, we stepped up our game; we started connecting and that’s when we got our second goal, then our third.”

Layton has fallen on hard times, losing its third straight game beginning with a loss to Farmington, which at the time was a match for first place in Region 1.

“The PK early put us behind, but really, we just have to finish,” Layton Coach Tara Ferrin said. “We didn’t finish and they did; we gave up three goals on only a few shots.”

On the other end of the scale, Davis reversed a trend of alternating wins and losses through five games in region play before Tuesday.

“Two wins in a row. Hopefully, it’s uphill from here,” Jacobs said. “Just win out; that way we take the region for the third year in a row. That’s our goal.”

Newsletter