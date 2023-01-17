Girls Soccer: CIF Southern Conference IVL and DL league play underway | Sports

IMPERIAL VALLEY – Last week marked the start of the CIF San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference’s 2023 Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues girls soccer seasons.

The Leagues encompass our local Imperial Valley along with Borrego Springs and West Shore high schools as well as long-time local foe Palo Verde High School of Blythe.

The Imperial Valley League’s girls soccer race got under way with the Central Spartans (7-7-1, 2-0 IVL) taking the top spot on the IVL table with wins over the Holtville Vikings (11-1) and Brawley Wildcats (4 -0).

The Imperial Tigers (9-5-3, 1-0-1 IVL) are a match behind Central, while the Calexico Bulldogs girls (8-8-2, 0-0-1 IVL) are currently in third place.

In an IVL opening round match last Tuesday, Imperial and Calexico battled to a 1-1 tie at Simpson-Shimamoto Field in Imperial, with both teams scoring in the second half.

“The holidays were hard in terms of tournament season with low numbers and rescheduling, (but) they played hard,” said Imperial Coach Kathy Huerta. “We had a few players back from sickness and injuries and the girls were excited to play at home and have the support of our fans.”

Both goals came from freshmen, as Calexico’s Alpha Berumen scored mid-way through the second half, only to be matched by Imperial mid-fielder Jimena Valdovinos in the waning minutes of the match.

“Tying Calexico was a positive outcome for us as we lost to them earlier this season 2-0,” Huerta said.

This week Imperial, who has the IVL bye today, Tuesday, January 17, will travel to Cal Jones Field to play Central on Friday, January 20.

The Spartans will travel to Calexico’s Ward Field to play the Bulldogs on today, Tuesday, January 17.

“We play Central this week and we beat them in the Finals of the Holtville Tournament last month,” Huerta said. “They will be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it … in this league on any given day you can’t count anybody out.”

In IVL girls soccer action this week, in addition to Calexico hosting Central, Holtville (4-8-0, 0-2 IVL) will host Brawley (4-11-1, 0-1 IVL) today. On Friday, January 20, Calexico will travel to Warne Field to try and best Brawley.

The girls teams will open IVL play today, without the Borrego Springs Rams and West Shores Wildcats joining the Desert League.

The Southwest High School Eagles Girls Soccer Team (8-9-0, 2-0 DL) soared over their two Desert League opening week opponents, Downing visiting Borrego Springs (0-5, -02 DL) 11-0 last Tuesday in the first league match between the two schools.

On Thursday, January 12, Southwest traveled to Pine Valley and defeated the Mt. Empire High Redhawks (0-7), 4-1, before hosting the other new Desert League team, West Shores (0-4, 0-1 DL), beating the West Shore Wildcats by a score of 6-1.

Southwest has company atop the Desert League’s girls soccer table, as the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (6-8-2, 2-0 DL) picked up two wins of their own last week over the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (1-8 , 0-1 DL) and Borrego Springs, by identical 3-0 scores.

Today in Desert League girls soccer action, Southwest has a match at Vincent Memorial, while the Scots themselves will host West Shores on Friday at 3:15 pm

Also Friday, Southwest will travel to Blythe to meet Palo Verde’s Yellow Jackets in what could be a Showdown for first place in the Desert League.

All matches, except when noted, kick off at 6:00 pm