Girls soccer: Chariho draws with East Greenwich on Azzinaro’s goal with one second left | Latest Sports

EAST GREENWICH — Chariho High fought back from a three-goal second-half deficit to force a 3-3 tie with East Greenwich in a Division I girls soccer game Friday.

Tessa Azzinaro scored the game-tying goal with one second left, Chariho Coach Brittney Godbout said, Converting a corner kick from Ryann Denecour.

“Tessa made a run to the back post and chested it into the goal,” Godbout said.

The Avengers (6-8-4, 5-7-3 Division I) took a 3-0 lead with 17 minutes left in the game. Brooke Kanaczet got the Chargers (9-7-5, 7-6-4) on the board with a goal, Assisted by Ella Dachowski, with 11 minutes remaining, and Denecour, Assisted by Azzinaro, made it 3-2 with 2½ minutes left, setting the stage for Azzinaro’s tying goal.

Chariho finished with advantages in shots, 10-6, and corner kicks, 7-6, in the regular-season finale.

“Our first half was probably our worst half of the season,” Godbout said, adding that she rested a few players and is dealing with player injuries. “We couldn’t get organized. EG outpossessed us by far. In the second half we got organized, the communication was better and we had a lot of opportunities. The last 20 minutes was all Chariho.”

The Charges next await pairings for the Division I tournament.

— Ken Sorensen