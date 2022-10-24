Girls’ soccer: Cape Elizabeth doesn’t miss a beat as it rolls into the Playoffs

CAPE ELIZABETH — Now it seems silly, but in August it was a legitimate question: Is the Cape Elizabeth High girls’ soccer team rebuilding?

The Capers graduated two of the best players in the state in all-Americans Maggie Cochran, now playing college soccer at Northeastern, and Emily Supple, who moved on to Bryant University. The duo combined for 51 goals in 2021, meaning 64% of Cape’s offense had walked off in a cap and gown.

It was natural to assume the three-time Defending Class B state Champs would take a step back. Even Coach Graham Forsyth wasn’t sure the Capers would maintain their grip on Class B South.

The Capers’ 2-1 win over Freeport on Wednesday clinched a 14-0 regular-season record. The top seed in Class B South, Cape Elizabeth hosts No. 9 Wells (8-7) at 6:15 pm Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

So much for rebuilding.

“They silenced the critics, me being one of them. To be honest, I didn’t think we’d be this good, but again, all the credit goes to the girls. They showed up and put in the work,” Forsyth said last Thursday while his team played a friendly scrimmage against the Cape Elizabeth boys’ soccer team.

“I actually said to the girls two days ago at Freeport, nobody expected the 14-0. And it doesn’t really mean anything. It’s just a lot of pride that goes behind it. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win states. We’re not that type of group to get carried away.”

To senior back Juliet Moore, one of the team captains, the success of this season stems from returning players realizing their potential and newcomers taking on big roles immediately.

“We lost so much, but we gained so much with the freshmen and people off the bench (last season) who had new roles this year,” Moore said.

Junior forward Evelyn Agrodnia took on a bigger Offensive role this season, scoring 19 goals, and scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Lake Region. Sophomore forward CC Duryee (six goals, nine assists) has been an offensive spark as well. The biggest Offensive contributor this season has been freshman Noelle Mallory.

Mallory has 22 goals and eight assists, including five goals in an 11-0 win over Poland on Sept. 27 and four in a 7-0 win over York on Sept. 13.

“(Mallory’s) a pretty special player. She scores a lot of goals, but she’s also got a lot of assists. She’s definitely an impact player,” Forsyth said.

Piper Duryee, a senior midfielder and Captain along with Moore, said coming into the season, the Capers knew newcomers like Mallory and freshman back Maisie Rayback would have to contribute for the team to remain successful. Building that trust and camaraderie came quickly, Duryee said, adding the ball-control abilities of Agrodnia and CC Duryee, her sister, have been essential.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of controlling the ball and calming everyone down. If they’re on the field we know we have a good chance of winning,” Piper Duryee said.

The Capers opened the season with a 2-1 win over Yarmouth, their opponent in the regional championship game last season and the team expected by many to supplant them in Class B South. Forsyth said the win wasn’t a confirmation the Capers could still compete. They knew that. Rather, the win was a gauge of where the team could get this season when it plays well.

“A lot of people expected us to lose. It gave us a lot of confidence as a team, that we’re still strong,” Piper Duryee said.

Despite the perfect record, Forsyth sees things the team can improve in the postseason. Those things vary from game to game, he said.

“If we can just relax a little bit. Sometimes we let the occasion get to us. We’ve been a little slow to start in some of the bigger games against Yarmouth and Greely and Freeport,” Forsyth said. “When we get control of the ball and we dominate possession, it’s really fun to watch, and I think it’s a testament to the girls more than anything. They’ve bought in.”

To Moore, the key to success in the Playoffs is continuing to have a strong mental approach.

“Technically, our skill level is all there. If we can get our Mindset strong and play through all the tough playoff games, we’ll be all set,” said Moore.

