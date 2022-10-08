GIRLS SOCCER: Bitter, Jacks complete regular season with statement home win – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls soccer team closed out its regular season with a flourish on Saturday at Bemidji Middle School, defeating Duluth Marshall 4-1 thanks to three first-half goals and a stellar performance by senior Marah Bitter.

Bitter scored the opening goal in the 30th minute to give the Lumberjacks (8-5-3) an early 1-0 lead, then helped BHS double it by sweeping in a corner kick that Gracee Bieber finished for a 2-0 Jacks advantage at the 36th minute.

Bemidji took a 3-0 lead on Emma Wright’s goal in the 39th minute, but Duluth Marshall (4-10-2) answered with a score by Heidi Weis within the same 60 seconds.

That was no hindrance for the Lumberjacks, though, as Sage Zetah-Cornelius put the game on ice with a score in the 63rd minute – off another assist by Bitter – to seal the 4-1 margin.

Kiera Nelson and Morgan Myers split time in goal for BHS. Nelson finished with three saves, and Myers picked up one. Abby Begstad stopped five shots for the Hilltoppers.

The Jacks now await the release of the Section 8-3A playoff bracket, and they’ll open the postseason on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at a time and location to be announced.

Bemidji 4, Duluth Marshall 1

DM 1 0 – 1

BHS 3 1 – 4

First half – 1, BHS GOAL, Bitter (Corradi), 30′; 2, BHS GOAL, Bieber (Bitter), 36′; 3, BHS GOAL, Wright (Thompson), 39′; 4, DM GOAL, Weis (Makela), 39′.

Second half – 5, BHS GOAL, Zetah-Cornelius (Bitter), 63′.

Saves—Nelson (BHS) 3; Myers (BHS) 1; Begstad (DM) 5.