GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji to joust with Knights to begin Section 8-3A Tournament – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls soccer team pulled down the No. 6 seed for the Section 8-3A Tournament on Monday.

The Lumberjacks will face third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville in the first round, with opening kickoff set for 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in St. Michael.

BHS was actually ranked ahead of STMA in the QRF — Bemidji sitting in fourth and the Knights sixth — but St. Michael-Albertville got bumped up in the coaches’ vote seeding thanks to a 3-0-2 section record, compared to a 2-4-1 mark for Bemidji.

The Winner of Wednesday’s match will advance to the semifinals and play either second-seeded Elk River or seventh-seeded Brainerd on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the high seed.

The Section 8-3A Championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the high seed.

Sartell-St. Stephen earned the top seed in the section and will host eighth-seeded Moorhead in the opening round. Well. 4 Rogers and No. 5 Buffalo will meet in the other quarterfinal.

The Lumberjacks (8-5-3) and STMA (5-7-4) did not play in the regular season.

See the complete bracket here.

Section 8-3A Tournament pairings

Well. 3 St. Michael-Albertville vs. No. 6 Bemidji

Well. 2 Elk River vs. No. 7 Brainerd

Well. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 8 Moorhead

Well. 4 Rogers vs. No. 5 Buffalo