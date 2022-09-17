GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji hangs tough with Rogers, but Royals shut Jacks down – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI – When a team has allowed three goals in seven games, it stands to reason that they’re difficult to score on.

That was borne out on Saturday, as the Bemidji High School girls soccer team welcomed a stingy Rogers bunch to Bemidji Middle School. And the Royals lived up to their reputation, playing a clinical, systematic possession game en route to a 3-0 win over the Lumberjacks.

“I expected that,” BHS head Coach Logan Larsen said. “I thought they’d probably be the most fluid team we’ve played in terms of possession, which they were. They play a really respectable game on how they move up the field, how they get their outside backs involved. It was a great game for us to have in terms of learning.”

After dominating possession in the first half, Rogers (6-2) broke through with two late goals. Abbey Elmquist scored in the 34th minute and again in the 37th, nullifying an otherwise strong defensive half by the Jacks (2-4-1).

Bemidji sophomore Kate Corradi fights for the ball in the second half against Rogers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The Offensive players have to get back and help a lot,” Larsen said of Bemidji’s defensive strategy. “When their outside backs are able to come up and get off crosses, that’s (how they scored) their first two goals against us. So we have to be checking back. Keepers have to be willing to step out. Defenders can’t lose their runners. It’s all correctable things.”

Not only are the Lumberjacks’ Mistakes fixable, Larsen thinks facing a team of such quality as the Royals can serve as an ideal example of the type of team BHS aspires to be.

“We’ll be watching the video not only to see what we need to correct but what we can learn from them,” Larsen said. “They did a lot of things we’ve talked about. They play up back through, they play one- and two-touch soccer. If we work on our basics, we can have that as well as all the strengths we have with the players we have.”

Rogers added another goal in the 71st minute, an insurance score by Ella Wade to go up three. Bemidji did not counter in the final moments, but did cross some dangerous balls in front of the goal.

Bemidji senior Kjerstin Ekhoff controls the ball in the second half against Rogers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Larsen was pleased that despite the class of the opponent and lopsided time of possession, the Jacks never quit and created high-level chances down the stretch.

“We have some players with really high endurance,” Larsen said. “Going all through the rest of the season, that’s a trend we can see because we have center (midfielders) that can go all day long. That does give us an advantage, that we have players who are phenomenally fit in the field. Just want it. They want it, they haven’t given up. You could see that really with some of our leadership, the Captains stepping up a lot in the second half.”

The goalkeeping platoon of Morgan Myers and Kiera Nelson also performed well, combining for 11 saves. Each keeper manned the goal line for one half of play.

Bemidji goalies Kiera Nelson (1) and Morgan Myers (0) go in for a hug after a game against Rogers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“They’re earning it game to game and practice to practice,” Larsen said. “I’ve had confidence in both of them. They’re both getting their chances as the season winds on. There’ll be less rotation as we ascertain (the leader), but if we have to switch goalies, I’m OK with that because I think they’ve both proven themselves well.”

Myers played the first half and finished with four saves, while Nelson took the second period and collected seven. Rogers goalkeeper Emma Blanchar recorded three saves before leaving the contest late with an injury, and her emergency replacement – ​​defender Lauren Miley – did not record a save.

Bemidji Returns to the pitch against Crookston at 4 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Crookston.

Rogers 3, Bemidji 0

ROG 2 1 – 3

BHS 0 0 – 0

First half – 1, ROG GOAL, Elmquist (Chmura), 34′; 2, ROG GOAL, Elmquist (Wade), 37′

Second half – 3, ROG GOAL, Wade (Chmura), 71′.

Saves—Myers (BHS) 4; Nelson (BHS) 7; Blanchard (ROG) 3; Miley (ROG) 0.

Bemidji senior Kiera Nelson punts the ball in the second half against Rogers on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Bemidji Middle School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer