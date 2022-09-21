GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji floods Crookston as Bitter, Zetah-Cornelius net braces – Bemidji Pioneer

CROOKSTON — The rules state that a soccer pitch has to be level. But the Bemidji High School girls soccer team sure didn’t play like it on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks defeated Crookston 4-0 on the road, but the goal scoring didn’t fully quantify the lopsided nature of the affair. BHS outmatched the Pirates in shots on goal by a 27-1 margin.

Kate Corradi was the biggest Terrorizer on the net, recording seven kicks on target. Marah Bitter added another five — and she found the netting on a pair of shots for a second-half brace. Sage Zetah-Cornelius also put in two goals, scoring on both of her shots on target.

Zetah-Cornelius opened the scoring in the fifth minute, as Bitter found her for a quick 1-0 lead. That was all until after halftime, but Bitter finally doubled the advantage with an unassisted, 45th-minute goal.

Bitter added another in the 53rd minute, with Kate Halden assisting. Zetah-Cornelius then bagged the finishing touches in the 61st minute, with Bitter tacking on her second assist as the score reached 4-0.

Goalkeeper Kiera Nelson finished with one save for Bemidji, while Reese Swanson survived for 23 saves for the Pirates.

The Jacks will have a more stout test up next, facing East Grand Forks at 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 4, Crookston 0

BHS 1 3 — 4

CRK 0 0 — 0

First half — 1, BHS GOAL, Zetah-Cornelius (Ma. Bitter), 5′.

Second half — 2, BHS GOAL, Mon. Bitter (unassisted), 45′; 3, BHS GOAL, Mon. Bitter (Halden), 53′; 4, BHS GOAL, Zetah-Cornelius (Ma. Bitter), 61′.

Saves — Nelson (BHS) 1; Swanson (CRK) 23.