Girls soccer Bees split pair of opening games – Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – What happened to the Baldwinsville girls soccer team in 2021 was unexpected, given the program’s recent smashing success.

Accustomed to winning records and Championship pushes, the Bees finished at 5-9-2, unable to convert many goals despite a strong defensive effort.

Determined to turn it around this fall, the Bees got off to the ideal start on Sept. 1 when it hosted Vestal (Section IV) at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium and proceeded to shut out the Golden Bears 2-0.

Carlie Desimone, a key player on B’ville’s state Class A Championship girls lacrosse team in the spring, scored just six minutes into the game, her shot fitting just inside the corner of the net.

It stayed that way until, with 14 minutes left, defender Audra Salvagni fired a 30-yard shot home to earn the insurance goal. On the other end, B’ville’s defense limited Vestal to just four shots, all stopped by Carlie Young and Alyssa Luce.

For its SCAC Metro division opener last Wednesday night, the Bees traveled to West Genesee, off to a 1-1 start. Here the Bees’ signs of improvement were quite evident, but it wasn’t quite enough as it lost, 1-0, to the Wildcats.

Much of the first half saw the two sides deny each other plenty of opportunities, but in the 36th minute WG went in front when Giovanna Vigliotti slipped a shot into the net.

All told, Young and Luce made nine saves between them, yet the Bees could not break through against a tight Wildcats defense where Julia Poissant and Jenna Orr combined to make nine saves.

Another huge test came Monday when B’ville faced Class A power East Syracuse Minoa, who had already knocked off reigning Sectional Class AA Champion Fayetteville-Manlius 5-0 this season. The Bees host Athens (Pennsylvania) Saturday and Elmira on Sunday.