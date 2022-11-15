Girls soccer: Bay area Buzz – Nov. 15 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Monday scoreboard
Hernando County
Hernando 9, Central 0
Nature Coast 4, Citrus 0
Hillsborough County
Brooks DeBartolo 9, Foundation Christian 3
Sunlake 1, Academy of the Holy Names 1
Tampa Catholic 6, Tampa Prep 0
Plant 8, Gaither 0
Sickles 5, Strawberry Crest 1
Bloomingdale 3, Robinson 3
Pasco County
River Ridge 8, Hudson 0
Sunlake 1, Academy of the Holy Names 1
Wiregrass Ranch 8, Pasco 0
Pinellas County
Shorecrest 2, Osceola 2
Northeast 6, Pinellas Park 1
St. Petersburg 4, Boca Ciega 1
Prime time performers
Hernando County
Jaiden Gilbert, Jr., Nature Coast: Finished with two goals in a win over Citrus.
Kennedy Rasmussen, Fr., Nature Coast: Recorded 11 saves and a shutout in a win over Citrus.
Hillsborough County
Sandy Barrios, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Finished with two goals in a win over Foundation Christian.
Isabella Brown, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Had two goals in a win over Foundation Christian.
Jocelyn Chinea, Sr., Tampa Catholic: Recorded two goals in a win over Tampa Prep.
Andrea Davis, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Led the Phoenix with five goals and two assists in a win over Foundation Christian.
Jolie Farmer, Jr., Plant: Scored a team-high five goals in a win over Gaither.
Danielle Musry, Jr., Sickles: Led the Gryphons with three goals and an assist in a win over Strawberry Crest.
Isabella Murphy, Jr., Tampa Catholic: Finished with two goals in a win over Tampa Prep.
Kai Rodriguez, Jr., Foundation Christian: Had two goals in a loss to Brooks DeBartolo.
Emma Schweitzer, Sr., Tampa Catholic: Recorded four goals and a shutout in a win over Tampa Prep.
Pasco County
Aixa Barrera, So., Wiregrass Ranch: Had three assists in a win over Pasco.
Isabella Maldonado, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: Recorded four goals in a win over Pasco.
Pinellas County
Adelaide Oman, Jr., Shorecrest: Finished with two assists in a tie with Osceola.
Kelli Slater, Sr., Osceola: Recorded two assists in a tie with Shorecrest.
Tonight’s county schedules
Hernando County
Gulf at Central, 7
Mitchell at Springstead, 7:15
Hillsborough County
Northside Christian at Universal Academy, 4
Seven Rivers Christian at Patel, 5
Carrollwood Day at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 6
Newsome at Berkeley Prep, 7
Sickles at Calvary Christian, 7
Tampa Prep at Land O’ Lakes, 7:30
Newsome at Plant City, 7:30
Durant at Sumner, 8
Chamberlain at Strawberry Crest, 8
Lennard at Riverview, 8
Jefferson at Leto, 8
East Bay at Spoto, 8
Armwood at Tampa Bay Tech, 8
Steinbrenner at Wharton, 8
Brandon at Bloomingdale’s, 8
Freedom at Middleton, 8
Pasco County
Sunlake at Wesley Chapel, 5
Anclote at Pinellas Park, 6
Academy at the Lakes at Zephyrhills, 7
Gulf at Central, 7
Mitchell at Springstead, 7:15
Tampa Prep at Land O’ Lakes, 7:30
Pinellas County
Northside Christian at Universal Academy, 4
Keswick Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5
Admiral Farragut at Bishop McLaughlin, 5
Tarpon Springs at Clearwater, 6
Countryside at Palm Harbor University, 6
Anclote at Pinellas Park, 6
Dunedin at East Lake, 6
Indian Rocks Christian at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6:30
Sickles at Calvary Christian, 7