Girls soccer: Bay area Buzz – Nov. 15 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Monday scoreboard

Hernando County

Hernando 9, Central 0

Nature Coast 4, Citrus 0

Hillsborough County

Brooks DeBartolo 9, Foundation Christian 3

Sunlake 1, Academy of the Holy Names 1

Tampa Catholic 6, Tampa Prep 0

Plant 8, Gaither 0

Sickles 5, Strawberry Crest 1

Bloomingdale 3, Robinson 3

Pasco County

River Ridge 8, Hudson 0

Wiregrass Ranch 8, Pasco 0

Pinellas County

Shorecrest 2, Osceola 2

Northeast 6, Pinellas Park 1

St. Petersburg 4, Boca Ciega 1

Prime time performers

Hernando County

Jaiden Gilbert, Jr., Nature Coast: Finished with two goals in a win over Citrus.

Kennedy Rasmussen, Fr., Nature Coast: Recorded 11 saves and a shutout in a win over Citrus.

Hillsborough County

Sandy Barrios, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Finished with two goals in a win over Foundation Christian.

Isabella Brown, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Had two goals in a win over Foundation Christian.

Jocelyn Chinea, Sr., Tampa Catholic: Recorded two goals in a win over Tampa Prep.

Andrea Davis, Sr., Brooks DeBartolo: Led the Phoenix with five goals and two assists in a win over Foundation Christian.

Jolie Farmer, Jr., Plant: Scored a team-high five goals in a win over Gaither.

Danielle Musry, Jr., Sickles: Led the Gryphons with three goals and an assist in a win over Strawberry Crest.

Isabella Murphy, Jr., Tampa Catholic: Finished with two goals in a win over Tampa Prep.

Kai Rodriguez, Jr., Foundation Christian: Had two goals in a loss to Brooks DeBartolo.

Emma Schweitzer, Sr., Tampa Catholic: Recorded four goals and a shutout in a win over Tampa Prep.

Pasco County

Aixa Barrera, So., Wiregrass Ranch: Had three assists in a win over Pasco.

Isabella Maldonado, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch: Recorded four goals in a win over Pasco.

Pinellas County

Adelaide Oman, Jr., Shorecrest: Finished with two assists in a tie with Osceola.

Kelli Slater, Sr., Osceola: Recorded two assists in a tie with Shorecrest.

Tonight’s county schedules

Hernando County

Gulf at Central, 7

Mitchell at Springstead, 7:15

Hillsborough County

Northside Christian at Universal Academy, 4

Seven Rivers Christian at Patel, 5

Carrollwood Day at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 6

Newsome at Berkeley Prep, 7

Sickles at Calvary Christian, 7

Tampa Prep at Land O’ Lakes, 7:30

Newsome at Plant City, 7:30

Durant at Sumner, 8

Chamberlain at Strawberry Crest, 8

Lennard at Riverview, 8

Jefferson at Leto, 8

East Bay at Spoto, 8

Armwood at Tampa Bay Tech, 8

Steinbrenner at Wharton, 8

Brandon at Bloomingdale’s, 8

Freedom at Middleton, 8

Pasco County

Sunlake at Wesley Chapel, 5

Anclote at Pinellas Park, 6

Academy at the Lakes at Zephyrhills, 7

Tampa Prep at Land O’ Lakes, 7:30

Pinellas County

Keswick Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5

Admiral Farragut at Bishop McLaughlin, 5

Tarpon Springs at Clearwater, 6

Countryside at Palm Harbor University, 6

Dunedin at East Lake, 6

Indian Rocks Christian at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6:30

