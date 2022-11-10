Girls Scouts put Delmarva-area properties up for sale

Two Salisbury-area properties owned by the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake – along with two others elsewhere on the Peninsula — are on the market with the goal of raising funds “to Invest in outstanding girl experiences.”

“This plan will help us be good stewards of our resources to ensure that future girls can have access to the same experiences GSCB has provided to the Delmarva Peninsula since 1962,” said Board Chair, Katya Nieburg-Wheeler.

As a way to combat rising maintenance costs, the organization plans to sell its Salisbury office in the East Park Professional Center and Camp Sandy Pines on Riverside Drive in Fruitland.

The Girl Scouts also plans to sell the Northern Resource Center in Newark, Del., as well as Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Md.

A portion of the sales proceeds will be invested in Camp Country Center and Camp Todd as well as providing long-term financial stability for the council, the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake said in a news release. The organization will be able to enhance the offerings at Camp Todd and Camp Country Center – investing in the STEM Lab and premier year-round outdoor experiences as well as being good stewards of the environmental needs at these locations.

Camp Todd and Camp Country Center will serve as Camps as well as workspaces for GSCB employees.

The sales of the two Salisbury properties are being handled by Brad Gillis and Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal.

Camp Sandy Pines is listed at $815,000. It sits on just over 48 Acres with fully built out infrastructure and nature trails, a main lodge and two main camp sites that include tree houses and cabins for sleeping and main buildings for meetings, group activities and meals.

There are also clearings throughout the property for group activities such as volleyball, tether ball, additional camping space, crafts and archery. Zoned Residential this property also has future development potential. Get a taste of the great outdoors while still being in Wicomico County and close to central Salisbury.

“It’s really a nature-lover’s dream property,” said Phillips. “Beyond the main lodge, there are treehouses, cabins, restroom and shower facilities, fully built-out trails and clearings that can be used for a myriad of group activities, including volleyball, camping, crafts and archery.”

The second of the two listings is a 3,245-square-foot office suite located within East Park Professional Center at 1346 Belmont Ave., Unit 601 in Salisbury. It is listed at $615,000 and has highway frontage and accessibility from Route 50 and the Route 13 Salisbury Bypass.

“We are humbled at the opportunity to represent a 110-year old organization such as Girl Scouts of America,” said Gillis. “As they undergo restructuring, it is an Honor for Christian, myself, and NAI Coastal to hold their confidence as we represent their brokerage interests here on Delmarva.”