POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) – Potsdam Hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1.

Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the Perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.

Sosa inbounds to Alyvia Roberts who spins and scores. The game is tied at 3-3.

VanWagner has the putback for 2.

Sosa to Roberts in the transition. Malone opens up a 14-5 lead.

Chloe LaBelle to Alyson King for 2 more.

Malone beat Potsdam 67-15.

Gouverneur was at Canton for another girls’ NAC basketball matchup.

Hadley Alguire to Kallie Klassen for 3. Canton leads by 1.

Meredith Bush with the quick layup for 2.

Vivian Coburn to Winifred Downs, who slices through for the bucket.

Katelyn Storie to Bush — bingo for three.

Bush to Chloe Smith for another trifecta.

Gouverneur hung on to win 31-29.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 77, Watertown 57

Belleville Henderson 36, Lyme 24

South Lewis 36, Thousand Islands 33

Gouverneur 59, Indian River 42

Madrid-Waddington 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 39

Brushton-Moira, St. Lawrence Central — postponed

Heuvelton 93, Edwards-Knox 36

Girls’ high school basketball

Belleville Henderson 38, Lyme 26

Copenhagen 64, Sackets Harbor 33

Immaculate Heart 49, South Jefferson 36

LaFargeville 23, Alexandria 21

St. Regis Falls 35, Colton-Pierrepont 22

Hermond-DeKalb 65, Lisbon 48

Gouverneur 31, Canton 29

Madrid-Waddington 40, Chateaugay 36

Edwards-Knox 48, Harrisville 34

Malone 67, Potsdam 15

OFA 53, Salmon River 20

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 47, Wellesley 40

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 11, Tupper Lake 2

Casenovia 4, Immaculate Heart 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 7, Islanders 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Indian River 93, Carthage 67

126 South Jefferson, 25 Gouverneur

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 1

High school wrestling

Carthage 63, Watertown 10

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.