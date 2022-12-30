GIRLS HOCKEY: Oster’s late power-play goal sends Bemidji over Wings – Bemidji Pioneer

NEW HOPE — Elizabeth Oster produced a powerful moment for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Thursday in New Hope.

Opposing Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in their opening game at the New Hope Holiday Classic, the Lumberjacks faced a 3-3 tie after RAC leveled the contest with a goal early in the third period. But utilizing a power-play chance, Oster lined up a shot and scored at 12:53 in the third, using Naomi Johnson’s assist to give BHS a 4-3 lead it would not relinquish.

The Wings lifted themselves to an early advantage in the first period, as Claire Riestenberg scored shorthanded at 9:10. The rest of the opening frame belonged to the Jacks, who hacked their way into the lead with goals by Millie Knott – a power-play score at 9:46 off Megan Berg’s assist – and by Ellie Solheim at 14:51 off a helper from Sammy Nistler.

RAC kept resisting, as Cara Cook picked up another shortie at 6:23 in the second period for a 2-2 tie. Megan Berg answered for the Jacks at 12:32, taking advantage of Zoe Fayette’s assist.

Once again, the Wings (3-9) refused to be grounded. Abby Hanson swooped in for a tying score just 10 seconds into the third period, evening the score at 3-3. But that only set the stage for Oster’s moment, and the senior buried the winner with a touch over four minutes remaining.

Ava Myhre started in net for Bemidji and compiled 35 saves, while RAC’s Emma Kahl finished with 45 stops.

The Lumberjacks (10-2-1) continue the classic with a semifinal matchup against Fergus Falls at 7:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 30, back in New Hope.

Bemidji 4, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 3

BHS 2 1 1 — 4

RAC 1 1 1 — 3

First period — 1, RAC GOAL, Riestenberg (Cook, Hanson), 9:10, SH; 2, BHS GOAL, Knott (Berg), 9:46, PP; 3, BHS GOAL, Solheim (S. Nistler), 14:51.

Second period — 4, RAC GOAL, Cook (Riestenberg), 6:23, SH; 5, BHS GOAL, Berg (Fayette), 12:32.

Third period — 6, RAC GOAL, Hanson (Cook, Palony), 0:10; 7, BHS GOAL, Oster (Johnson), 12:53, PP.

Saves — Myhre (BHS) 35; Kahl (RAC) 45.