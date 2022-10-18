girls high school golf

girls high school golf

LAKELAND — The love of golf for Emilie Morin has grown so much that she ended up winning the girls Polk County Golf Championship on Monday at Cleveland Heights Golf Course.

The Lakeland Christian junior shot a 74 — four strokes ahead of sophomore Kathleen golfer Darby Hancock. McKeel sophomore Ava Bustos finished third with an 80, while seventh-grader Georgia Grace Spence had an 81 and senior Laurel Haake wrapped up with an 82.

“I have been working really hard these past couple years, especially to rise to the best of my game and be able to win some tournaments,” Morin said. “I am so extremely blessed to get the win because I know that there were so many skilled girls in the field. I have been spending pretty much every day at the course just going out and playing with friends, some of whom I got to play with during this round, and my love for the game has grown so much this year because of it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button