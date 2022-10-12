Girls golf state Champions crowned at Williston Golf Club

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) – In division one, Mount Mainsfield’s Namo Seibert took the individual medalist honors a year ago at Dorset Field Club, and she was up to the task again on Tuesday.

The Cougar sophomore led the pack with a 5-over 77, giving her a second straight title.

Coming in second was 2020 individual medalist Kaylie Porter of Burr and Burton. The Bulldog star shot an 88, six shots better than CVU’s Ryan Sleeper, who finished third.

Porter’s strong day, combined with Grace McDonald’s 9th place finish was enough for BBA as a team. The Dogs hold off the Redhawks by 3 strokes to claim their third straight D1 title.

“I’m super happy that our team was able to pull through,” Porter said. “And this is my last year, I’m a senior, so I’m so happy that we got to do it for a third year. It meant a lot and I’m so happy that all of us got to experience that, especially in my last year.”

“I just stayed positive, and I know at some point that I think, ‘Oh, I may or may not win this,’ keep thinking about that,” Seibert said. “But then I was like, ‘don’t think about that, just go with the flow, play your game,’ and it worked.”

There was a very tightly packed bunch in the D2 championships. Mary Yacavoni and Paige Moorby made solid efforts to pace Defending team champion Northfield, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Marauders would finish second.

Defending medalist Paige Oakes of U-32 also finished second this year – her 20-over 92 was even with Jordan Hunter of Harwood. Both of them were 5 shots off the pace.

The Rice Green Knights ruled the roost this year. Taylor Moulton claimed the individual medalist honors, her 15-over 87 the third best score of the day regardless of division, and paired with Grace Marroquin’s 103, the Knights beat Northfield by 13 strokes for the first state title in program history.

