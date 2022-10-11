Girls Golf: Sindlinger wins district title

MOBERLY — School of the Osage’s Sophia Sindlinger finished atop the Class 2 District 2 Tournament individual standings Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

Sindlinger led the field of 67 golfers with a 4-over 74 to win the individual district title.

Her teammate, Hanna Maschhoff, was runner-up with a 75. They led the Lady Indians to a district team title, as Osage won with a 354, finishing 16 strokes ahead of runner-up Kirksville.

Kathleen Westermeyer came in 16th place with a 101, while India Arauz tied for 23rd with a 104. Alexa Mistler finished with a 109 to tie for 33rd playing for the Lady Indians.

Sindlinger, Maschhoff, Westermeyer and Arauz will represent Osage — which qualifies as a team — for the Class 2 state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar.

III

The Eldon Lady Mustangs qualified three individuals for state Monday during the Class 2 District 2 Tournament.

Eldon finished third in the team standings with a 378.

Eldon’s Avery Wells came in third place in the individual district standings with a 6-over 76, trailing only School of the Osage’s Sophia Sindlinger (74) and Hanna Maschhoff (75).

Tinley Hull placed 12th for the Lady Mustangs with a 97, while Dannielle Clifton just made the cut for state, tying for 17th with a 102.

Autumn Allen and Kelsey Fischer both missed the cut for state by one stroke for Eldon, each shooting a 103 to tie for 19th place.

III

California’s Anna Boyd and Anika Miller both qualified for state with top-15 finishes Monday at the Class 2 District 2 Tournament.

Boyd took eighth place in the individual standings with a 92 and Anika Miller placed 15th with a 100.

The Lady Pintos finished fourth in the team standings with a 410, winning a tiebreaker against Hallsville.

Alayna Butts placed 32nd for California with a 108, followed by Kierstyn Lawson with a 110. Kaitlyn Schlup carded a 118 for the Lady Pintos.

III

The Southern Boone Lady Eagles finished ninth in the team standings with a 443 on Monday at the Class 2 District 2 Tournament.

The Lady Eagles tied with Fulton but lost a head-to-head tiebreak for the No. 8 spots.

Cailyn Chaney led Southern Boone with a 104 to tie for 23rd place, missing the cut for state by two strokes.

Breckyn Shewmake tied for 28th with a 107, Alice Mauney tied for 39th with a 115, Kaitlyn Schmidt tied for 43rd with a 117 and Erissa Robertson placed 50th with a 120 for the Lady Eagles.

III

Kaitlyn Warnke shot a 110 to tie for 35th place Monday to lead the Versailles Lady Tigers in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament.

Madison Courter tied for 48th with a 119, while Kierra O’Rourke was next with a 122 to finish 52nd. Charlie Stephens finished 62nd with a 139, followed by Allie Holliday in 63rd place with a 145 for the Lady Tigers.

Versailles finished 13th in the district team standings with a 490.