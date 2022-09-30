Girls golf regional roundup: GCMS’s Halie Heinz Advances to Sectional round

CHAMPAIGN – Halie Heinz of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team advanced to the IHSA Class 1A Sectional round.

Heinz finished seventh with a score of 97 at the Champaign St. Thomas More Regional on Thursday. She will compete in the Lincoln Sectional on Monday.

Lizzie Giroux finished 33rdrd with a score of 121 for GCMS while Anna Warren finished 44th with a score of 143 and Allison Spiller finished 45thth with a score of 145 as the Falcons finished seventh as a team with a score of 506.

IHSA Class 1A

CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Mahomet-Seymour, 350*; 2. Tuscola, 408*; 3. Paris, 439*; 4. Villa Grove, 442; 5. Monticello, 449; 6. St. Thomas More, 492; 7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 506; 8. Blue Ridge, 584.

Top individuals

1. Ainsley Winters (MS) 70; 2. Kayla McKinney (MS) 86; 3. Kaitlyn Coombes (Paris) 89; 4. Makenna Fiscus (TUS) 91; 5. Brooke Hartman (MS) 94.

Advancing individuals

6. Amelia Birge (SF) 96; 7. Halie Heinz (GCMS) 97; 8. Ashley Wells (STM) 98; T12. Ella Schweighart (VG) 106; T16. Addison Finet (MON) 110; T15. Addison Finet (MON) 110; T17. Cheyenne Lutz (SCH) 109; T17. Logan Lillard (VG) 109; T17. Megan Allen (MON) 109; T20. Ona Pellicer (Oakland) 111.

GCMS results – 33. Lizzie Giroux, 121; 44. Anna Warren, 143; 45. Allison Spiller, 145

* — Sectional Qualifier

SAVOY – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls golf team finished seventh with a score of 460 at the IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Regional.

Jordyn Goss finished 33rdrd with a score of 102 while Katelynn Graham shot a 111, Bren Henry shot a 122, Ally Wright and Mady Kaiser each shot a 125.

IHSA Class 2A

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Normal University, 298*; 2. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 330*; 3. Springfield, 337*; 4. Glenwood, 360; 5. Normal Community, 362; 6. Champaign Central, 392; 7. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 460.

Top individuals

1. Reagan Kennedy (UHIGH) 70; 2. Adrian Allen (UHIGH) 75; 3. Ihnera Gerongay (UHIGH) 75; 4. Natalie Ocheltree (UHIGH) 78; 5. Izzy Hassebrock (SHG) 80; 5. Katie Chen (SPR) 80.

Advancing individuals

T8. Elissa Warren (GLEN) 82; T14. Addy Weyrauch (NOR) 86; T16. Jackie Ott (GLEN) 88; 20. Natalie Bruce (NOR) 90; 21. Katie Bell (GLEN) 91; T22. Addison Jones (Central) 93; T22. Lexi Leathery (NOR) 93; T22. Maggie Rowley (NOR) 93; 26. Abigail Baumann (NOR) 95; 28. Charlotte Chesser (Central) 97.

Rantoul/PBL results – 33. Jordyn Goss, 102; T39. Katelynn Graham, 111; 42. Bren Henry, 122; T43. Ally Wright, 125; T43. Maddy Kaiser, 125.

* — Sectional Qualifier