Girls Golf: Oak Hills triangular

The New Bloomfield Lady Wildcats won Wednesday’s triangular against the Versailles Lady Tigers and the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons at Oak Hills Golf Center.

New Bloomfield posted a winning team score of 208. Versailles was second with a 219 and Blair Oaks took third with a 230.

Dixie Moss was the meet medalist, shooting a 47 on the front nine holes at Oak Hills.

Versailles’ Kaitlyn Warnke was runner-up with a 47, losing the tiebreaker to Moss.

Blair Oaks’ Emma Kliethermes finished third in the individual standings with a 49.

For the Lady Wildcats, Caeli Lawrence followed Moss with a 53, then Nataleigh White shot a 54. Logann Bryan rounded out the team score with a 56 and Kennedy Wisdom carded a 59.

The second-best score for the Lady Tigers was a 55 from Charlie Stephens. Madison Courter was next with a 58, followed by Allie Holliday with a 59 and Myli Turner with a 63.

For the Lady Falcons, Lily Stegeman carded a 55, while Emma Scruggs, Addison Branum and Lauren Brooks each shot a 63.

In the JV triangular, Blair Oaks’ Kylea Kempker had the low round with a 54. Ashtyn McAleer was next for the Lady Falcons with a 54 and Shelby Long carded a 65.

Adison Souder led New Bloomfield’s JV with a 57 and Helen Austin added a 62.

Versailles’ only JV golfer, Makayla Dilley, shot a 67.