Girls’ golf: High schoolers learn about the ‘scramble’ format

ERIC VICCARO, [email protected]

COLUMBIA — Scramble tournaments are growing in popularity for high school golfers, and that was on display at the Harrisburg Invitational on Tuesday at LA Nickell Golf Course.

The scramble format involves two-person teams, according to a story on Next Generation Golf. Each player on the team hits a tee shot, and then they decide which shot they like better.

What’s more, the two players then play from that spot. The person whose shot was not taken Picks up their ball and moves it within one club length of the other.

“I don’t mind the scramble format,” Cairo head Coach Denise Winkler said. “Although it makes it challenging to judge who actually scores better individually. The girls enjoy getting to play with classmates. They tend to feel more relaxed in general.

“They also know that if one of them hits a bad shot, the teammate has a chance to redeem their score,” Winkler added.

Winkler said she enjoys allowing the Bearcats to participate in scramble tournaments. One benefit is that it allows six golfers to compete in a tournament setting rather than the normal five individuals.

The Coach also sees additional benefits.

“Playing in scramble tournaments builds up endurance for playing five or six hours straight,” Winkler noted, “but eases up on the amount of pressure a golfer may feel compared to just playing on their own.”

Cairo plays a limited tournament schedule, as Winkler noted. Most of the time, the Bearcat girls just compete in “after school” events.

The girls still need to know the basic rules, they get the same amount of swings and must make judgment calls in scramble tournaments as they would in a traditional one.

Cairo girls played the scramble style during the summer at Heritage Hills Golf Course, which has prepared them well for these events, Winkler explained.

However, the Coach said the final outcome, or score, is not a true indication of the ability of each golfer

Still, Macie Harman and Kennedy Kearns had success on Tuesday with one of the best scores, teaming up to card an 88. Journey Sander and Addison Pollard joined forces to fire a 93. Riley Freitag and Avery Wiegand posted a 97 to round out the Bearcats’ figures.

Westran’s Vallie Schermerhorn and Faith Oliver scored 94. On Wednesday, Schermerhorn again broke 100, firing a 99 at the Salisbury Invitational. She finished 10thth overall in a tournament featuring 42 players.

Earlier this season, Cairo, Westran and Moberly all participated in a scramble tournament at Mark Twain Country Club in Paris.

CUP COMING

Moberly Athletic director Curtis Walk announced this week that the Spartans, Cairo and Westran will compete in the first-ever Randolph County Cup on Monday, Oct. 3, at Heritage Hills.

INFORMATION

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday’s Result

Harrisburg Scramble

At LA. Nickell Golf Course

Columbia

Team Scores

1, Hallsville, 174; 2, Harrisburg, 175; 3, Stover, 177; 4, Cairo, 181; 5, Salisbury, 181

Local Scores

Cairo

Macie Harman/Kennedy Kearns, 88; Journey Sander/Addison Pollard, 93; Avery Wiegand/Riley Freitag, 97

Westra

Vallie Schemerhorn/Faith Oliver, 94

Medalists

Lindsey Burbridge/Lydia Eaton, Harrisburg, 84; Runner-up: Ava Hodges/Mia Rowland, Stover, 85

OTHER RESULTS

Monday, Sept. 19

Paris Quadrangular

At Mark Twain Country Club

Team Scores

1, Glasgow, 250; 2, Southern Boone, 252; Paris and Westran didn’t have enough Golfers for a team score.

Western Scores

Vallie Schermerhorn, 51; Faith Oliver, 67

Medalist

Vallie Schermerhorn, Westran, 51; Runner-up: Macie Parks, Glasgow, 53

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Salisbury Invitational

At Salisbury Municipal GC

Team Scores

1, Salisbury, 404; 2, Harrisburg, 404; 3, Hallsville, 407; 4, Brookfield, 416; 5, Centralia, 418; 6, Westran, 450; 7, Glasgow, 458; La Plata, Monroe City and Paris didn’t have enough Golfers for a team score.

Note: Salisbury won the meet based on its fifth golfer having a lower score.

Western Scores

Vallie Schermerhorn, 99; Dylan Perry, 109; Faith Oliver, 118; Kharigan Fuemmeler, 124

Top-10 Scores

(And Ties)

1, Kenna George, Hallsville, 91; 2, Kady Couch, La Plata, 92; 3, Char Canote, Harrisburg, 94; 4, Addy Green, Harrisburg, 94; 5, Macie Parks, Glasgow, 95; 6, Maggie Bennett, Brookfield, 95; 7, Tess Stephens, 96; 8, Kammie Dixon, Brookfield, 99; 9, Bailey Pace, Centralia, 99; 10, Vallie Schermerhorn, Westran, 99