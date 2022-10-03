Girls golf, boys tennis get set for regional play

High school girls golf and boys tennis will start their state tournaments as they near the end of their fast-moving fall seasons.

Girls golf regionals run throughout this week, starting Monday. Boys tennis will begin Wednesday at various locations.

Well. 10-ranked Lakeview boys tennis is in a loaded Division 2 regional at Portage Central as it hopes to advance to the MHSAA State Finals. Well. 4-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central and No. 3 Mattawan are also in the region. Locally, Battle Creek Central will also be in the Portage Central regional.

Harper Creek, Marshall and Gull Lake are in a Division 3 regional in Chelsea and Pennfield is at a Division 4 regional in Allegan.

In girls golf, Lakeview will be at a Division 1 regional at El Dorado Golf Course in Mason, Harper Creek and Gull Lake will travel to Yankee Spring Golf Course in Wayland in Division 2, with Marshall competing at Lake Doster Golf Club in Plainwell in Division 3.

League Champs

Lakeview girls golf won the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference title with a first-place finish in the two-day tournament with a team score of 697, well ahead of second-place St. Joseph (770).

