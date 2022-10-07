Girls’ Frontier League soccer action

(WWNY) – It was another busy night on the high school soccer field on Thursday.

The Lady Red Raiders Hosted Immaculate Heart in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Lowville. Late first half: Lowville is in front 2-1 when Katharina Probst dents the back of the net off the corner kick, tying the game at 2. Second half: the Lady Cavaliers take the lead. Off the direct kick it’s Talisa Anna Lachnit with the header that splits the pipes. It’s 3-2 IHC.

Lowville was looking to tie, but Keely Cooney comes up with the stop. IHC nips Lowville 3-2.

In another girls’ Frontier League soccer battle from Beaver Falls, Beaver River Hosted South Lewis. South Lewis had a great scoring chance early, but Leah Greene’s shot goes off the post. Beaver River is looking to get on the board, but Jasmine Martin’s shot goes wide. The Lady Beavers had a penalty kick but Naomi Roggie’s shot goes off the crossbar.

McKinley Becker would score in the second half and Kate Adams recorded the shutout as Beaver River beat South Lewis 1-0.

Under the lights in Copenhagen was a girls’ Frontier League contest as the Lady Golden Knights Hosted Alexandria. This game was scoreless at the half, but in the second half the Lady Golden Knights would get two goals from Samantha Stokely and one from Aubree Smykla. Peyton Taylor would record the shutout in goal.

Copenhagen blanks Alexandria 3-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 3, Lowville 2

Beaver River 1, South Lewis 0

Copenhagen 3, Alexandria 0

Watertown 5, Indian River 0

Gouverneur 1, OFA 0

General Brown 4, South Jefferson 0

Belleville Henderson 5, LaFargeville 3

Lyme 4, Sackets Harbor 0

Edwards-Knox 2, Harrisville 1

Madrid-Waddington 4, Tupper Lake 1

Malone 2, Canton 1

Massena 3, Salmon River 1

Boy’s high school soccer

Brushton-Moira 8, St. Regis Falls 0

Lisbon 3, Heuvelton 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, St. Lawrence Central 3

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Chateaugay 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 105, Carthage 66

Adirondack 92, South Lewis 74

South Jefferson 102, Beaver River 71

St. Lawrence Central 61, Malone 33

Massena 63, Gouverneur 23

Canton 115, OFA 64

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Gouverneur 1

OFA 3, Tupper Lake 2

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 2, Syracuse 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 3, Lowville 2

