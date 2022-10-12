Girls fly the flag for football

Boys aren’t the only students playing football for Oak Park and River Forest High School this fall. Thirty OPRF girls are playing flag football this year in a new league with five other West Suburban Conference schools as part of the girls flag football initiative supported by the Chicago Bears and Nike.

The OPRF flag football team finished the regular season third in the six-team league with a record of 3-2 and are now gearing up for the Playoffs with a first-round game against Morton West set for Saturday at 2 pm at OPRF. If the Huskies win, they will play second seeded Proviso East on Oct. 21 in the semifinals at 6. The league Championship game will be played Oct 21 at 7. All playoff games will be at OPRF at the Lake Steet fields. The league Champion will face off against the Chicago Public League Champion in a game to be played on the Bears practice field at Halas Hall on Oct. 29.

OPRF ended the regular season by defeating Morton West 36-12 Saturday at Oak Park Stadium. Quarterback Cydney MacDonald got the Huskies off to a fast start with an 80 yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. OPRF Coach Tank Corner had his eye on MacDonald ever since he saw her play in last year’s Homecoming Powder Puff football game between junior and senior girls.

