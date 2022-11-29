Girls flag football is the fastest-growing sport in Georgia schools

Girls flag football is the fastest-growing high school sport in Georgia right now, according to the Georgia High School Association. Over half of their schools now have a team, with more on the way.

McEachern High School in Powder Springs is currently the top-ranked team in the state. That’s according to MAXPREPS, which is a high school sports website. And McEachern’s senior quarterback, Amber Kirkpatrick, was recently named the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week. Amber led McEachern to a 16-0 regular season and finished the season with over 2,800 passing yards, 49 touchdowns and 254 rushing yards, among other accomplishments.

Kirkpatrick, along with her coach, Jake Bergdorf, spoke with GPB Morning Edition Host Leah Fleming recently.

——

Amber Kirkpatrick: I wasn’t very interested in the sport at first. However, my family is a very athletic family and I figured I would give it a shot. And once I gave it a shot, I loved it. I’m so happy I decided to play. It gave me something new to do and learn about myself.

Leah Fleming: So what are your goals as an athlete?

Amber Kirkpatrick: No matter the sport I’m playing, whether it’s flag football or lacrosse, I always become a student of the game and always take in what my coaches have to tell me and just prepare myself for everything that I need to.

Leah Fleming: Does your school have as much school spirit for girls’ games as they do for the boys? Do they come out and watch you all play?

Amber Kirkpatrick: I would say after they saw how successful our season was, they started to come out and see us. But there’s definitely a lot more love for boys’ sports than for ours.

Leah Fleming: So, Coach Jake Bergdorf, you graduated from college where you yourself played football. How did you get into coaching girls flag football?

Jake Bergdorf: I graduated from Valdosta State and played football for a couple of years. My dad was the high school coach for 30 years. As a kid, I was always on the sidelines. I was a water boy. I grew up around the game of football. I went on to Coach high school football for seven years; tackle football six years at McEachern. And I honestly had never coached girls before. And I was like, ‘You know what? I got a daughter and this is a perfect opportunity for me to learn.’ I treat the game of flag football exactly like I did with tackle football. We watch film. The girls are all into it, you know, and that — that’s what’s made our program so successful, is how serious our players are.

Leah Fleming: What are you looking forward to as you get ready for these playoffs?

Jake Bergdorf: I don’t personally like talking about and looking forward too much. With our group, we focus on today and today only because if we look ahead, we may overlook a team, and it’s win or go home at this point. We’ve got to take it day by day and focus on getting better today.

——

Jake Bergdorf is the Coach of the girls flag football team at McEachern High School in Powder Springs. Amber Kirkpatrick is a senior student getting ready to graduate and also the quarterback of the McEachern High School flag football team.

GPB Sports will live stream the first and second round playoff games from McEachern High School on Tuesday, Nov 29. The winners of the two first-round games will play in the second-round game immediately following.

Here is the schedule:

6 pm Walton (in white jerseys) vs. McEachern (blue jerseys)

7 pm Alpharetta (white jerseys) vs. Brookwood (dark jerseys)

8 pm Winner of Game 2 (white jerseys) vs. Winner of Game 1 (dark jerseys)

GPB will also stream live all the semifinal flag football games from the Falcons training facility in Suwanee on Dec. 5 and will air the Championship games live on GPB-TV on Thursday Dec. 8.