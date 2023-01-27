Girls Basketball Wins Fourteenth Straight Against Aragon

On Wednesday, the girls basketball team defeated the Aragon Dons by the narrow score of 35-27.

Despite a high-pressure, low-scoring game, the Bears dominated the court by making key passes and scoring quick layups.

This first quarter began with strong defense from both teams, which generated steals and turnovers. Most points from both teams came from Perimeter shots. The quarter ended with MA in the lead 12-6.

In the second quarter, the Bears continued their strong defense, and the Dons struggled to keep up, resulting in several shot clock violations. Through effective full court press, the Bears were also able to pick up steals and convert them into layups on the other end.

However, the Dons’ intensity picked up in the second quarter, scoring several layups and three-pointers. While the Bears had only scored nine points, the Dons had scored eleven and ended the quarter at 21-17, with the Bears only having a four-point lead.

After a long pep talk in the locker room, the Bears came back energized. “We started off a little slow the first half, but in the second half, we knew that we were in it,” said junior Janiya Moss. “We knew that this was our game, and we came back with so much energy.”

Moss, senior Jamie Adams, and sophomore Avary Sheldon all scored layups, increasing the MA even further lead. By the end of the quarter, the Bears had been fouled five times, and led the game 29-21.

During the final quarter, the Bears were on fire, scoring numerous layups, and increasing their lead to ten points. “We were way more aggressive and we brought the intensity,” Adams said. Fouls were still rampant, with six and eight fouls being committed by MA and Aragon respectfully. Despite the Dons’ late comeback efforts, the final horn sounded with the Bears up by eight points, extending their winning streak to 14 games.

Adams and sophomore Eve Amram led the scoreboard, each with seven points. Freshman Molly Gray followed close behind with six.

“We won because we wanted it more than them,” Adams said. “We had really good grit and put our best out there.”

The girls are back on the court Friday night at 6:15 to take on the Carlmont Scots.