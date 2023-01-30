Girls’ basketball Top 20: St. Mary’s rises; Oxon Hill, Dunbar enter

Comment on this story Comment

Three of the area’s top players — Bullis’s Riley Nelson, Sidwell Friends’ Jadyn Donovan and Laila Reynolds of Shabach Christian — made the McDonald’s all-American game, a showcase of the nation’s best high school basketball players. As a Testament to the selections, Sidwell and Bullis went undefeated last week, while the Eagles lost both games Reynolds missed.

Among the top girls’ private schools, Good Counsel proved its arduous nonconference schedule was good preparation for Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play as it knocked Paul VI out of the No. 2 spot with a 54-53 upset. Shabach Christian, formerly in the No. 3 spots, lost twice and moved back two spots. As a result, Bishop McNamara and Georgetown Visitation rise. A top 5 Matchup between Bishop McNamara and Paul VI awaits this week and should help sort out the WCAC hierarchy.

In Virginia, Osbourn Park drops two spots following a close loss to Princess Anne, one of the top teams in Southern Virginia, while Robinson falls after its first district loss of the year to West Potomac.

In Maryland, the top-ranked public schools continued to steamroll their area counterparts. Howard won his two games by a combined 118 points. Glen Burnie’s opponents lost by an average of 44.5 points. CH Flowers won its Lone game by 51 points. Clarksburg and Virginia private school Bishop Ireton drops out after going 1-3; Oxon Hill and Dunbar enter in their places.

1. Sidwell Friends (15-2) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers have tough Independent School League tests this week against No. 9 Maret and No. 10 Bulls.

2. Bishop McNamara (15-5) LR: 3rd

The Mustangs have won 12 straight and sit atop the WCAC.

3. Georgetown Visitation (13-4) LR: 5

The Frogs move up to the No. 3 spots after an idle week, as Paul VI and Shabach Christian each fall.

The Panthers split their two games, taking their first WCAC loss against Good Counsel before crushing Archbishop Carroll.

5. Shabach Christian (18-7) LR: 4

The Eagles lost twice with Florida commit Laila Reynolds sidelined.

6. St. John’s (16-6) LR: 6

Junior Kyndal Walker led the Cadets to victories over Elizabeth Seton, Archbishop Carroll and Bishop Ireton.

The Lions, motivated after their first loss of the season, pummeled Wilde Lake and Reservoir by a combined 118 points.

8. Glen Burnie (14-1) LR: 8

The Gophers are cruising in Anne Arundel County with Meade and Chesapeake up this week.

The Frogs got a big lift from sophomore Kennedy Austin and senior Maryan Eniafe in two Independent School League wins.

The Potomac private school edged Stone Ridge and Holy Child.

11. Virginia Academy (15-5) LR: 11

The Patriots got a signature win over feisty Riverdale Baptist, 76-73.

12. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (20-0) LR: 16

The Saints survived two conference opponents to reach the 20-win mark.

13. Pallotti (15-7) LR: 13

After their second loss of the year to McDonogh, the Panthers defeated TPLS Christian Academy.

14. Mount Zion Prep (15-9) LR: 17

The Warriors move up after an off week.

15. CH Flowers (12-2) LR: 18

The Jaguars shut out Bladensburg in the second and fourth quarter of a 59-8 win.

16. Osbourn Park (16-4) LR: 15

The Yellowjackets split last week’s games, defeating Battlefield before a 45-41 road loss to Southern Virginia power Princess Anne.

17. Madison (16-2) LR: 20

The Warhawks easily handled Concorde District foes Westfield and Chantilly.

18. Robinson (15-3) LR: 12

A precipitous fall for the Rams after Friday’s loss to West Potomac.

19. Oxon Hill (15-2) LR: Not Ranked

The Clippers, winners of 10 straight, are heating up as postseason play approaches.

Last year’s DC Interscholastic Athletic Association Champions enter the Top 20 with the best résumé among DC public schools.

Dropped out: Well. 14 Bishop Ireton, No. 19 Clarksburg