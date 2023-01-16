Girls’ basketball Top 20: Losses abound, but not for Paul VI or McNamara

Comment on this story Comment

For those who were underwhelmed by last week’s mostly chalk results and rankings, congratulations, parity is back in business. Sidwell Friends, Georgetown Visitation and Shabach Christian, all top-three teams last week, lost by double-digit margins. In the most chaotic week of girls’ basketball yet, 11 other teams Featured in the last Top 20 — including every team ranked between No. 9 and No. 16 — suffered at least one defeat.

Those who merely survived benefit as a result.

Paul VI and Bishop McNamara, both on seven-game winning streaks, jump into two of the top three spots. Robinson, undefeated against public schools, ascends from No. 17 to No. 13, and Osbourn Park joins as the second-ranked Northern Virginia public school at No. 15. Wise also enters at No. 19 after a 9-1 start.

Bullis appears in the Top 20 for the first time since the preseason, moving up to the No. 10 spots after Maryland commit Riley Nelson led a 73-56 upset over Georgetown Visitation. Howard and Glen Burnie, fastened into the No. 7 and No. 8 spots, have a chance to leap established powers next week, if they take care of business at the “Public vs. Private Challenge” in Owings Mill, Md.

Records through Sunday’s games.

1. Sidwell Friends (9-2) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers dropped their only game last week, 67-55, to Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

The Panthers are on a seven-game winning streak and leapfrog to the No. 2 spot after a 54-45 win over Morris Catholic (NJ), one of the best teams in the Mid-Atlantic.

3. Bishop McNamara (10-5) LR: 5

Three impressive wins, including a 67-31 shellacking of IMG Academy (Fla.), Vaults the Mustangs into the top three.

4. Shabach Christian (16-5) LR: 3

The Eagles went 2-1 last week, including a 64-46 Takedown of No. 17 Mount Zion Prep.

5. Georgetown Visitation (11-4) LR: 2nd

A 73-56 loss to No. 10 Bullis drops the Cubs three spots.

6. St. John’s (12-5) LR: 6

The Cadets lost to IMG Academy, 65-60, ahead of Wednesday’s rematch with No. 3 Bishop McNamara.

The Lions are outscoring opponents 765 to 368 after a 73-28 win over Oakland Mills and a 78-16 rout of Centennial.

8. Glen Burnie (10-0) LR: 8

The Gophers dispatched Severna Park and Crofton, two tough Anne Arundel competitors, by double-digit margins on the road.

The Frogs went 1-1, with a 60-33 loss to McDonogh and a 44-40 win over Holy Child.

10. Bullis (11-5) LR: Not Ranked

Downing a top-five opponent, plus two more impressive victories, helps the Bulldogs make their return to the rankings.

11. Bishop Ireton (11-6) LR: 10

After losses to No. 3 Bishop McNamara and No. 5 Georgetown Visitation, another tough game against Paul VI awaits Friday.

12. Virginia Academy (11-5) LR: 11

The Patriots closed out the week with a 12-point loss to nationally ranked Winston-Salem Christian (NC).

13. Robinson (11-2) LR: 17

The Rams were one of just six ranked teams to finish the week unscathed.

14. Pallotti (12-5) LR: 16

The Panthers beat Mercy and Archbishop Spalding before falling to Baltimore power Poly.

15. Osbourn Park (13-3) LR: NO

The Yellowjackets have re-established themselves as one of Northern Virginia’s best after a 37-33 win over Gainesville.

16. St. Mary’s Annapolis (15-0) LR: 20

The Saints are one of three unbeaten teams left in the rankings.

17. Mount Zion Prep (14-9) LR: 12

The Warriors have dropped four straight games, albeit against highly ranked competition.

18. CH Flowers (9-2) LR: 13

Parkdale stunned the Jaguars, who were missing three starters in their 56-53 loss.

With just one loss this season — a 34-31 defeat to No. 18 CH Flowers — the Pumas make their season debut at No. 19.

20. Clarksburg (10-1) LR: 15

The Coyotes suffered their first regular season loss since 2020 but bounced back against Northwest and Damascus thanks to the efforts of sophomore London Turner.

Dropped out: Well. 14 Woodgrove, No. 18 Gainesville, No. 19 Oakton