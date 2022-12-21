Girls’ basketball Top 10 poll: Paxton-Buckley-Loda enters the Fray | Sports

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 14-0 1 Warriors’ reign as unbeaten local leaders continued Monday as they topped Okaw Valley before Monticello Holiday Hoopla.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 9-3 2 Bulldogs have won each of their last four games and are set to visit Rantoul on Wednesday before hosting Normal U-High.

3. St. Thomas More 6-3 4 Sabers will host a four-team round-robin after Christmas, involving Cerro Gordo/Bement, Fisher and Grace Christian.

4. Champaign Central 8-8 5 The Maroons handled Rantoul and Danville before participating in the Mattoon Holiday Tournament, beginning next Tuesday.

5. ALAH 8-4 3 Knights are scheduled to start play at their own holiday tournament on Thursday, drawing Decatur Eisenhower on Day 1.

6. Unity 8-3 6 Rockets bounced back from two losses with a win over Warrensburg-Latham. Will play in Bismarck’s Blue Devil Classic.

7. Tri-County 10-4 7 Titans held off Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on Tuesday as a Prelude to the Charleston Holiday Tournament next week.

8. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10-2 10 Broncos will exit a 13-day layoff on Dec. 28, when they enter the St. Thomas More tournament and face the host Sabers.

9. Prairie Central 9-4 NR Hawks overcame Newark to qualify for the Ottawa Holiday Tournament’s gold bracket, in which they’ll face Metamora.

10. Cissna Park 10-2 8 Timberwolves stumbled versus St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, can bounce back in Bismarck’s Blue Devil Classic next week.

NOTE: Previous rankings come from Monday’s edition of ‘Prep Basketball Confidential’ on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM and WHMS 97.5-FM.