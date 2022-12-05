Girls Basketball Spotlight: Pueblo Warriors

Conference: 4A

Region: Cinema

Head coach: Ismael “Izzy” Galindo (181-88, 11th season at school and overall).

Assistants: John Lopez (9th year), That is Lopez (7th year).

Volunteer Coaches: Shane Centers, Josiah Lopez and Mariah Clark

Last Year: 15-12 (advanced to first round in 4A state tournament)

Pueblo senior Victoria Cazares is approaching the school scoring record

Roster:

Well. 30 Victoria Cazares, Sr., 5’5″, G, 4Y

Well. 21 Sara Galindo, Soph., 5’3″, G, 2Y

Well. 31 Neveah Sandoval, Soph., 5’5″, 2Y

Well. 5 Lariyah Jackson, SR, 5’7″, 1Y

Well. 33 Mia Rodriguez, Sr., 5’4″, G, 1Y

Well. 3 America Cazares, Fr., 5’7″, G, 1Y

Well. 23 Sandra Perez, Sr., 5’7″, F, 1Y

Well. 20 Myla Truitt, Sr., 5’3″, G, 3V

Well. 11 Jordyn Okougbo, Sr., 5’9″, F, 4V, Tucson High School transfer (eligible to play Dec. 28 against Buena in the Flowing Wells Holiday Shootout)

Well. 12 Valeria Torres, Sr., 5’6″, F, 1Y

Well. 24 Madison Williams, Jr., 5’5″, 1Y

Noteworthy: Victoria Cazares is on track to pass Ilyssa Diamond Galindo for career leader in scoring at Pueblo. Cazares has 1,361 points in her career. Galindo finished with 1,475 from 2014-18. … Okougbo played in 26 games with Tucson last year and averaged 5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. …

Coach’s comments: “Victoria Cazares has led her team in scoring her first three years, but this year her younger sister, freshman America Cazares is leading the way so far with 19.8 points per game. SPLASH SISTAS!!!”