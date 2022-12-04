Girls Basketball Spotlight: Flowing Wells Lady Caballeros

Conference: 4A

Region: Cinema

Head coach: Michael Perkins (305-91 in his 18th season at Flowing Wells).

Assistants: Hailey Goley, Paul Goley and Yvette Larkin

Last Year: 29-2: 5A Runner-Up

Flowing Wells senior Navine Mallon is closing in on 1,000 career points (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson.com)

Roster:

  • Izabella Lopez, G, Soph.
  • Brilynn Moreno, G, Sr.
  • Milyana Salcido, G, Sr.
  • Nevaeh Urenda, G, Soph.
  • Bianca Castillo, G, Jr.
  • Aliana Soto, C, Sr.
  • Alexa Mejia, SF, Jr.
  • Gertie Munoz, G, Jr.
  • Alyssa Matthies, SF, Soph.
  • Navine Mallon, SF, Sr.
  • Kayla Bailey, SF, Jr.
  • Karmen Parag, SF, Soph.
  • Lexie Alcantar, C, Sr.
  • Sherlyn Rios-Arvayo, C, Sr.
  • Mahogany Hopkins, C, Soph.
  • Sydney Lomeli-Capen, C, Sr.
  • Ayanna DeJesus, SF, Sr.

Noteworthy: After consecutive runner-up finishes in 5A, and winners of the 5A Sonoran region title three straight years, the Lady Caballeros have moved to the 4A and a very competitive Kino region with Salpointe, Sahuaro, Pueblo and CDO. … Senior forward Naveen Mallon, the local 5A Player of the Year last season, is closing in on 1,000 points with 815. She has committed to play at Westmont College. … Perkins’ team Returns eight players from last year’s team with varsity experience including three starters. … Former point guard Captain Leamsi Acuña has transferred to PHH Prep in Phoenix for her senior season. … Another senior leader, C Sydney Lomeli-Capenwho is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.

Coach’s comment: “Love the team. fun and energetic. Lots of fun to watch! They play hard, they play for each other, and they are very coachable.”

