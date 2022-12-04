Girls Basketball Spotlight: Flowing Wells Lady Caballeros

Conference: 4A

Region: Cinema

Head coach: Michael Perkins (305-91 in his 18th season at Flowing Wells).

Assistants: Hailey Goley, Paul Goley and Yvette Larkin

Last Year: 29-2: 5A Runner-Up

Flowing Wells senior Navine Mallon is closing in on 1,000 career points (Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson.com)

Roster:

Izabella Lopez, G, Soph.

Brilynn Moreno, G, Sr.

Milyana Salcido, G, Sr.

Nevaeh Urenda, G, Soph.

Bianca Castillo, G, Jr.

Aliana Soto, C, Sr.

Alexa Mejia, SF, Jr.

Gertie Munoz, G, Jr.

Alyssa Matthies, SF, Soph.

Navine Mallon, SF, Sr.

Kayla Bailey, SF, Jr.

Karmen Parag, SF, Soph.

Lexie Alcantar, C, Sr.

Sherlyn Rios-Arvayo, C, Sr.

Mahogany Hopkins, C, Soph.

Sydney Lomeli-Capen, C, Sr.

Ayanna DeJesus, SF, Sr.

Noteworthy: After consecutive runner-up finishes in 5A, and winners of the 5A Sonoran region title three straight years, the Lady Caballeros have moved to the 4A and a very competitive Kino region with Salpointe, Sahuaro, Pueblo and CDO. … Senior forward Naveen Mallon, the local 5A Player of the Year last season, is closing in on 1,000 points with 815. She has committed to play at Westmont College. … Perkins’ team Returns eight players from last year’s team with varsity experience including three starters. … Former point guard Captain Leamsi Acuña has transferred to PHH Prep in Phoenix for her senior season. … Another senior leader, C Sydney Lomeli-Capenwho is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.

Coach’s comment: “Love the team. fun and energetic. Lots of fun to watch! They play hard, they play for each other, and they are very coachable.”