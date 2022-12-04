Girls Basketball Spotlight: Flowing Wells Lady Caballeros
Conference: 4A
Region: Cinema
Head coach: Michael Perkins (305-91 in his 18th season at Flowing Wells).
Assistants: Hailey Goley, Paul Goley and Yvette Larkin
Last Year: 29-2: 5A Runner-Up
Roster:
- Izabella Lopez, G, Soph.
- Brilynn Moreno, G, Sr.
- Milyana Salcido, G, Sr.
- Nevaeh Urenda, G, Soph.
- Bianca Castillo, G, Jr.
- Aliana Soto, C, Sr.
- Alexa Mejia, SF, Jr.
- Gertie Munoz, G, Jr.
- Alyssa Matthies, SF, Soph.
- Navine Mallon, SF, Sr.
- Kayla Bailey, SF, Jr.
- Karmen Parag, SF, Soph.
- Lexie Alcantar, C, Sr.
- Sherlyn Rios-Arvayo, C, Sr.
- Mahogany Hopkins, C, Soph.
- Sydney Lomeli-Capen, C, Sr.
- Ayanna DeJesus, SF, Sr.
Noteworthy: After consecutive runner-up finishes in 5A, and winners of the 5A Sonoran region title three straight years, the Lady Caballeros have moved to the 4A and a very competitive Kino region with Salpointe, Sahuaro, Pueblo and CDO. … Senior forward Naveen Mallon, the local 5A Player of the Year last season, is closing in on 1,000 points with 815. She has committed to play at Westmont College. … Perkins’ team Returns eight players from last year’s team with varsity experience including three starters. … Former point guard Captain Leamsi Acuña has transferred to PHH Prep in Phoenix for her senior season. … Another senior leader, C Sydney Lomeli-Capenwho is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.
Coach’s comment: “Love the team. fun and energetic. Lots of fun to watch! They play hard, they play for each other, and they are very coachable.”