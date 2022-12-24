Girls Basketball Spotlight: Cholla Chargers

Conference: 5A

Region: Southern

Head coach: Mark Lugo-Gomez (first season at Cholla, 28th overall).

Assistants: Bryanna Rodriquez, Brian Wilson and Anthony Odell

Last Year: 1-14

Cholla’s Aniyah Willmott

Roster:

Aniyah Willmott, G, Jr. (Captain)

Princess Acevedo, G, Sr.

Sayuri Lavulo, G, Jr.

Ya-Davi Gonzalez, G, Fr.

Selena Morristo, G, Soph.

Angelita Lopez, G, Sr.

Onaida Barrios, G, Fr.

Jurisa Ramos, G, Fr.

Naileah Wilson, G, Fr.

Cianna Williams, G, So.

D’Andra Crump, G, Fr.

Aleesa Castaneda, G, Fr.

Analiese Acevedo, G, Fr.

Noteworthy: Aniyah Willmott and Yuri Lavulo are two of the leaders for Cholla. Willmott leads the Chargers averaging 10 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. Lavulo is averaging 7.3 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. … Cholla Coach Mark Lugo-Gomez has coached the St. Augustine’s boys program in recent years.

Coach’s comments: “Our team is young and rebuilding. Last year, the team had only five players in total. This year we have more than doubled that and are in the process of building a positive and dynamic culture that truly represents who we are at Cholla High School. We are excited for our future and understand it is a process, and we embrace the struggle to greatness. We also recognize that it is not the wins and losses column that dictate our Ultimate success in life, but rather how we are able to positively contribute to society beyond graduation.”