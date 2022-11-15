Girls basketball set to tip off this week

The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls basketball team was all set to tip off the 2022-23 season at home on Nov. 14 against Proviso East, but had to settle for practice drills instead.

According to OPRF Coach Carlton Rosemond, the Proviso East Coach called on game day to ask for a postponement. No reason was given, but it means the Huskies won’t start playing until Nov. 17 at 7:30 pm against Nazareth Academy to kick off the Hinsdale South Thanksgiving Tournament.

In his second season, Rosemond hopes the Huskies can improve from their 10-19 record last winter. It’s an aim made a little more difficult by the fact OPRF returns just one starter, senior Libby Majka.

