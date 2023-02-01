Girls basketball Sectional results in Greater Lafayette area
Girls basketball Sectional tournaments tipped off Tuesday night. Follow all the results in the Lafayette area.
Class 4A
At Lafayette Jeff
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22: Ma’Kaela Drake (K) 14 points; Caitlyn Miller (M) 8 points; Kalea Washington (M) 9 rebounds
Logansport 55, Marion 17
Friday, Feb. 3
Kokomo (12-12) vs. Harrison (14-9), 6 p.m
Logansport (13-9) vs. Lafayette Jeff (2-21), 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m
Class 3A
At Benton Central
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Twin Lakes 76, North Montgomery 23: Olivia Nickerson (TL) 22 points, 8 steals; Addie Bowsman (TL) 21 points, 10 assists; Addi Ward (TL) 12 points
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Benton Central (16-8) vs. Western (15-8), 6 p.m
Rensselaer (13-9) vs. Frankfort (2-20), 7:30 p.m
Friday, Feb. 3
Twin Lakes (24-0) vs. West Lafayette (18-5), 6 p.m
Benton Central/Western vs. Rensselaer/Frankfort, 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m
At Lebanon
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36: Maiya Newsom (L) 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Kylie Ottinger (L) 13 points
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Crawfordsville (7-15) vs. Danville (19-4), 6 p.m
Tri-West (6-16) vs. Monrovia (15-7), 7:30 p.m
Friday, Feb. 3
Cascade (20-2) vs. Lebanon (11-12), 6 p.m
Crawfordsville/Danville vs. Tri-West/Monrovia, 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m
Class 2A
At Andrea’s
Tuesday, Jan. 31
47 North Newton, Lighthouse CPA 5
Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Illiana Christian (9-11) vs. Bowman Academy (7-13), 7 p.m
Lake Station (17-4) vs. Andrean (21-3), 8:30 p.m
Friday, Feb. 3
North Newton (4-19) vs. Whiting (8-14), 7 p.m
Illiana Christian/Bowman Academy vs. Lake Station/Andrea, 8:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 8:30 p.m
At Central Catholic
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Seeger 50, Delphi 48: Aubry Cole (S) 18 points; Anna Moore (S) 13 points; Rylea Wetz (S) 10 points, 10 rebounds; Jenna Roth (D) 17 points, 10 rebounds; Lexi Miller (D) 13 points
Carroll 69, Covington 30: Alli Harness (Car) 27 points; Madison Wagner (Car) 10 points; Jamilah Tillman (Car) 9 points, 9 rebounds
Friday, Feb. 3
Central Catholic (17-6) vs. Seeger (20-3), 6 p.m
Clinton Prairie (16-7) vs. Carroll (21-3), 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m
Class A
At Tri-County
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Tri-County 63, Frontier 34: Hannah Arvin (TC) 16 points; Grace Luck (TC) 15 points; Sara Zarse (TC) 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals
North White 56, West Central 38
Friday, Feb. 3
South Newton (1-18) vs. Tri-County (12-11), 6 p.m
Caston (20-2) vs. North White (7-17), 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m
At Attica
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56 (OT): Maya Layton (FC) 29 points, 11 rebounds; Trinity Wilburn (FC) 14 points, 7 steals; Caya Stillings (FC) 13 points
Fountain Central 40, North Vermillion 32
Friday, Feb. 3
Attica (6-14) vs. Faith Christian (20-3), 6 p.m
Rossville (13-10) vs. Fountain Central (11-12), 7:30 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m