Girls basketball Sectional results in Greater Lafayette area

Girls basketball Sectional tournaments tipped off Tuesday night. Follow all the results in the Lafayette area.

Class 4A

At Lafayette Jeff

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22: Ma’Kaela Drake (K) 14 points; Caitlyn Miller (M) 8 points; Kalea Washington (M) 9 rebounds

Logansport 55, Marion 17

Friday, Feb. 3

Kokomo (12-12) vs. Harrison (14-9), 6 p.m

