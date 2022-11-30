Girls Basketball Roundup: Ridgefield welcomes new Coach with win over Prairie

Janessa Chatman and Elizabeth Swift each scored 12 points as Ridgefield welcomed new girls basketball Coach Lauren Hefflin with a season-opening home win on Tuesday.

The Spudders took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Falcons 20-10 to lead 27-14 at halftime.

Claire Smith scored 19 points and Maddie Clouse added 12 points for Prairie.

SKYVIEW 65, KELSO 43 — Sam Groesbeck and Charlotte Baker each scored 12 points and the Storm rode a strong first half to a home win.

Jordan Labrador-Hewitt hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Skyview built a 20-7 lead, which stretched to 33-15 at halftime. She finished with 11 points.

Kelso reached the Class 3A state tournament last season behind Natalie Fraley, who is now at Utah State. The Lassies got 15 points from Lexi Grumbois and 14 points from McKenzie Milligan.