Girls Basketball Roundup: Ridgefield welcomes new Coach with win over Prairie
Janessa Chatman and Elizabeth Swift each scored 12 points as Ridgefield welcomed new girls basketball Coach Lauren Hefflin with a season-opening home win on Tuesday.
The Spudders took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Falcons 20-10 to lead 27-14 at halftime.
Claire Smith scored 19 points and Maddie Clouse added 12 points for Prairie.
SKYVIEW 65, KELSO 43 — Sam Groesbeck and Charlotte Baker each scored 12 points and the Storm rode a strong first half to a home win.
Jordan Labrador-Hewitt hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Skyview built a 20-7 lead, which stretched to 33-15 at halftime. She finished with 11 points.
Kelso reached the Class 3A state tournament last season behind Natalie Fraley, who is now at Utah State. The Lassies got 15 points from Lexi Grumbois and 14 points from McKenzie Milligan.
SETON CATHOLIC 59, BATTLE GROUND 23 — Anna Mooney scored 16 points, Hanna Jo Hammerstrom added 13 and the Seton Catholic girls basketball team opened its season with a road win.
Mooney, who helped Camas earn a fourth-place finish at last season’s Class 4A state tournament, had nine of her team’s 31 points in the first half.
Seton Catholic buckled down on defense in the second half, allowing just seven points.
Yvette Rosales led the Tigers with nine points.
HERITAGE 66, CAPITAL 43 — Led by 26 points from Keanna Salavea, the Timberwolves opened the season with a win at home.
Heritage built a double-digit lead after one quarter by attacking Capital’s zone defense to get quality looks while limiting turnovers, Heritage Coach Jacob Kaler said.
Mariah Bibbens added 14 points and Victoria Males scored 10 points.